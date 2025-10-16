Jack Mcloughlin was man of the match as Whitby Fishermen’s Society edged past Rufforth in the County Cup. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society worked hard to move into the next round of the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup with an 8-7 penalty shoot-out win at home to Rufforth United.

The teams were locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Fishermen’s took the lead after 20 minutes through a Jake Faichney header, but 10 minutes before half-time the visitors equalised.

In the second half Fishermen’s stepped up a gear, created numerous chances and soon got their reward on 68 minutes thanks to Joe Hutchinson, who poked home from close range at the back post.

Twelve minutes from time the visitors found a second from a free-kick on the edge of the box taking the games to penalties.

Fishermen’s advance to the next round after winning the shootout 8-7.

The Fishermen’s Man of the match was awarded to Jack McLoughlin.

Super-sub Ardelan Ameen scored a second-half brace as Fishburn Park claimed a 2-1 success at home to Guisborough Town Reserves in the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup.

Park had to battle back from a goal down at the interval to win the tie, Ameen’s brace taking them through to the next round.

Lealholm join them in the hat for the next round after defeating visitors Easingwold Town 4-1, Carl Gray scoring all four goals.

Gray swept Town away with a 17-minute first-half treble, adding a fourth on 68 minutes.

​Staithes Athletic handed visitors Stokesley Sports Club the walkover in their tie.

Newitts.com Beckett League Division Two leaders Goldsborough roared to a 9-0 home win against Heslerton Development.

The standout was Dom Ingham with a treble, while also on target were Ben Watson, Ben Duell, Adam Entwistle, Jake Hambley George Sault and sub Mike Coates.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development earned a 6-2 home win against Ampleforth.

The hosts took the lead on the half-hour mark through Jay Jordan, only for Jack Simpson to level a minute later.

The second half brought two quickfire strikes by Kieran Wade before Jordan added his second. The visitors replied through veteran Dave Wallinger but Freddy Barkas and Coden Hansell extended the hosts’ advantage.

Fishburn Park Academy lost 8-0 at Bagby & Balk.