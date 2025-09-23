Bobby Stewart celebrates one of his goals for Whitby Fishermen's Society U7s against Grangetown Boys. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society FC Under-7s netted a superb home success against Grangetown Boys Club in the Teesside Junior Football Alliance League.

Fishermen's were back at home and hoping to turn fortunes around after the previous week’s Teesside Junior Football Alliance League France group defeat.

The first half was a little slow, with it taking a while for the young boys to find their feet.

A goal from Bobby Stewart gave the hosts the lead at half-time, after some amazing saves from goalie Rory Wassell kept the opposition from getting on the scoresheet.

The home team celebrate a goal during the match against Grangetown Boys. Photo by Brian Murfield

The Fishermen’s boys seemed to come alive in the second half, playing some excellent football.

It is amazing to see the progress made in such a short space of time.

Both George Oke and Bobby Stewart added goals to the tally and super defender Ollie Murfield worked hard at the back to keep a clean sheet.

Special mentions to Gabrielle Raw, who did a great job in the middle of the field, especially in the development game.

The hosts celebrate another goal. Photo by Brian Murfield

Bobby Stewart scored some belters among his haul of four goals today.

The opposition chosen man of the match was Rory Wassell for some unreal saves today.

George Oke scored twice for the home side.

The boys were also looking smart in their new jackets, who have been kindly sponsored by Rhino Group. A big thank you from all the team.