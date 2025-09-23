Whitby Fishermen's Society FC Under-7s sparkle in home win against Grangetown Boys
Fishermen's were back at home and hoping to turn fortunes around after the previous week’s Teesside Junior Football Alliance League France group defeat.
The first half was a little slow, with it taking a while for the young boys to find their feet.
A goal from Bobby Stewart gave the hosts the lead at half-time, after some amazing saves from goalie Rory Wassell kept the opposition from getting on the scoresheet.
The Fishermen’s boys seemed to come alive in the second half, playing some excellent football.
It is amazing to see the progress made in such a short space of time.
Both George Oke and Bobby Stewart added goals to the tally and super defender Ollie Murfield worked hard at the back to keep a clean sheet.
Special mentions to Gabrielle Raw, who did a great job in the middle of the field, especially in the development game.
Bobby Stewart scored some belters among his haul of four goals today.
The opposition chosen man of the match was Rory Wassell for some unreal saves today.
George Oke scored twice for the home side.
The boys were also looking smart in their new jackets, who have been kindly sponsored by Rhino Group. A big thank you from all the team.