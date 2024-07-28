Nathan Thomas, left, scored the leveller for Whitby Town at Spennymoor on Saturday. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Spennymoor Town in their final away game of the pre-season campaign.

Town still have one game to play as they look to head into the new season in the best shape possible and gave a good account of themselves at The Brewery Field against a National League North outfit.

They did fight back from a goal down to earn a draw on their travels ahead of their final pre-season outing at home to Stockton on Saturday (3pm ko).

As was expected, Spennymoor began on the front foot.

Shane Bland's late save avoided a late own goal from Jassem Sukar, in the background.

They came forwards early on and a ball from the left found Rob Ramshaw in the eighth minute but he couldn't quite control the ball, allowing Gary Liddle to knock the ball behind away from danger.

A loose ball out from Shane Bland then found Fletcher moments later but he could only strike a low effort into the side netting before another ball into the box glanced off the head of Ramshaw, however he was unable pick out a teammate.

Ramshaw rose highest to head towards goal on 25 minutes, but could only direct his effort on to the roof of the net.

Whitby's first real chance of note was a good one. Following a fast break in the 35th minute which saw Nathan Thomas charge down the right, the winger found the head of Jake Charles who glanced his effort narrowly wide in a warning sign to the previously untroubled Spennymoor defence.

But, at the other end, a couple more opportunities came and went for Spennymoor after Junior Mondal initially picked up a loose ball and found Ramshaw who saw his shot blocked. A second strike then came in which was well dealt with by the Whitby back-line.

Fletcher hit a free-kick on target but into the hands of Bland, while the Whitby gloveman had to be on his toes minutes later when he denied Mondal and Will Harris in quick succession.

Spennymoor took the lead right on the stroke of half-time when Harris, unmarked at the back post, fired home following Fletcher's cross from the left.

The Seasiders began the second half in the ascendancy and, following a quick counter attack, they levelled with the first meaningful action of the second period. Following a Spennymoor corner, Thomas led the charge by driving forwards before laying the ball off to Charles who his strike saved by Brad James before Thomas tapped home the rebound on the slide.

Mondal, who made the move to County Durham from the Towbar Express Stadium over the summer, was kept relatively quiet by an experienced Whitby defence. He did, however, find time and space to go for goal with a 51st-minute snap-shot, but it didn't trouble Bland.

In the second half in particular, the Blues gave as good as they got. And they could perhaps have gone ahead when Charles played a dangerous ball into the box which found Thomas with his back to goal. Unfortunately, Thomas got the ball stuck under his feet and was unable to get a shot away on goal.

Were it not for a fortunate retreat from Bland, Whitby could have lost the match via what would have been a comical own goal when Jassem Sukar headed the ball along the ground, initially beyond Bland who was heading in the opposite direction. But luckily for Nathan Haslam's men, Bland got back well to gather before the ball had chance to cross the goal-line.

The final big chance of the pre-season encounter arrived in the 85th minute as Ramshaw found space inside the area to fire a shot over the bar.