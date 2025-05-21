Whitby Town “reluctantly” increase matchday admission and season ticket prices​ for 2025-26 season

Whitby Town have announced their ticket prices for next season. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby Town have ‘reluctantly’ raised matchday admission charges and season ticket prices for the upcoming 2025-26 season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign.

​The Town board of directors issued a statement on their website, saying: “Raising ticket prices is a decision we make reluctantly but it is one that is unavoidable if we are to keep pace and build towards our collective ambitions.

"We must continue to face up to challenge decisions and find a balance that keeps non-league football affordable while ensuring the club is able to compete. Without this approach, achieving a sustainable football club becomes impossible.

“We want to recognise the huge role our season ticket holders continue to play at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Mitch Curry scores the crucial goal as Whitby Town confirmed their NPL Premier Division status with a 1-0 home win against Blyth. Photo by Brian Murfield

“Our pricing continues to fare very favourably against other clubs in the the Northern Premier League.

"We thank you all sincerely for your continued support and hope as many season ticket holders as possible, existing and new, will join us for what we hope will be an exciting season.”

Season ticket prices will increase by £10 per category from the 2024/25 standard pricing. The club will continue to offer all concession pricing.

Prices for the 2025-26 season are as follows: Adults - £195, Concession (65+ & students with valid NUS card) - £125 and Under-18s - £70.

Despite the price increases, season ticket holders will still be saving a lot with adult tickets working out at £9.28 per match, concession tickets working out at £5.95 per match, and U18 tickets working out at just £3.33 per match.

Standard matchday admission prices will also increase for the 2025-26 season for adults - £13, concession (65+ & students with valid NUS card) - £9 and U18s - £5.

After purchase, season ticket holders will receive a physical card which is theirs to keep for the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign.

Season ticket holders will receive complimentary entry to all pre-season home fixtures, provided their ticket was purchased prior to a fixture. Season tickets are not valid for the Leeds Legends match on Sunday August 3.

Please note that season tickets are not valid for FA Cup, FA Trophy and North Riding Senior Cup matches.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​