Mead, who was voted Arsenal women's player of the season, scored her sixth goal of Euro 2022 in 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden to put herself firmly in pole position for the Golden Boot.
The Hinderwell hotshot, 27, opened the scoring with a neat turn and finish and also set up Lucy Bronze for England's second goal of the night at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.
Her heroics also resulted in the England star's SPOTY odds tumbling from 7/1 down to 7/2.
Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently the only contender with better odds than Mead as the snooker star comes in slightly better at 3/1, however, BetVictor say there are few other strong contenders for the award with 1500m runner Jake Wightman in third place (8/1) and Harry Kane in fourth (10/1).
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022
BetVictor's current odds (correct at time of publication)
Ronnie O'Sullivan: 3/1
Beth Mead: 7/2
Jake Wightman: 8/1
Harry Kane: 10/1
Tyson Fury: 12/1
Matt Fitzpatrick: 18/1
Hollie Doyle: 25/1
Jonny Bairstow: 25/1
Alfie Hewett: 25/1
