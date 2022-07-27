Mead, who was voted Arsenal women's player of the season, scored her sixth goal of Euro 2022 in 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden to put herself firmly in pole position for the Golden Boot.

Her heroics also resulted in the England star's SPOTY odds tumbling from 7/1 down to 7/2.

Beth Mead's chances of winning Sports Personality of the Year have just improved after England's 4-0 win over Sweden at Euro 2022, say BetVictor. Picture: Getty Images

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently the only contender with better odds than Mead as the snooker star comes in slightly better at 3/1, however, BetVictor say there are few other strong contenders for the award with 1500m runner Jake Wightman in third place (8/1) and Harry Kane in fourth (10/1).

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

BetVictor's current odds (correct at time of publication)

Ronnie O'Sullivan: 3/1

Beth Mead: 7/2

Jake Wightman: 8/1

Harry Kane: 10/1

Tyson Fury: 12/1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 18/1

Hollie Doyle: 25/1

Jonny Bairstow: 25/1

Alfie Hewett: 25/1