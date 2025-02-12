Rosedale moved into the Victory Cup semi-finals.

Wombleton Wanderers had to work hard to book their place in the Beckett League Division One Victory Cup semi-finals with a 2-2 draw at home to Thornton Dale on Saturday which saw them top their group.

The visitors started well with strikers Jack South and Morgan Elven close to breaking the deadlock. Wombleton grew into the game, but it remained 0-0 at the interval, writes Andy Stanton.

The second half saw the home side take the lead within a minute with a fine finish from Keelan Simpson.

This kick-started Dale who levelled through South following a fine pass from youngster Sam Hancock.

Five minutes later the visitors went ahead as Luke Bancroft headed in a Tim Whincup corner. This brought a period of sustained pressure from Wombleton and they equalised four minutes later, Dan Marshall tapping home from eight yards to ensure Wanderers topped the group to move into the semis.

Rosedale joined Wombleton in the last four with victory at Kirkdale.

In an ill-tempered affair the visitors sailed into a half-time lead with a brace from top scorer James King. Matters got worse for Kirkdale moments into the second period when they were reduced to 10 men following an off the ball challenge.

They would find the net with a goal from 17-year old Harry Bowsher, this however a mere consolation.

Amotherby & Swinton overcame Snainton 5-1.

Sadly, Goal Sports v Ayton at Pindar was abandoned after 17 minutes following a leg break to one of the home side’s young forwards.

All involved in the league wish him a safe recovery.

