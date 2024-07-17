Andy Noble wins the South Cliff Golf Club Classic.

Andy Noble claimed victory in the 18th annual South Cliff Golf Club Classic.

Setting the early pace on Saturday was Sam Pickup, his nett 72 setting a testing target for the later players.

However the 2022 champion Noble blitzed round in a nett 66 closely followed by Keith Mount with a nett 67. These scores would see them occupy the top three positions going into Sunday’s round.

The best gross score of the day was an 80 by Kevin Henman.

The prize for the best score by a player with a handicap index of 16.6 or above went to Darren Vause with a nett 71.

The cut for Sunday's round was made at nett 78, this gave all the surviving players a chance of posting a low score and putting pressure on the last groups.

That player was visitor Andrew Morgan, a superb nett 71 to go with his nett 72 from Saturday gave him a 2 round total of 1 under par 143 and a realistic chance of taking the title.With just the last pair on the course, only Andy or Keith could deny Andrew. Although both had shots to play with, the pressure could easily have derailed their chances.

On the 16th tee Andy was in control with a six-shot gap from Keith, but an ugly triple bogey 8 against a birdie 4 from Keith made for a tense finish.

Keith's par on the 17th picked him up a further shot and meant Andy had a one-shot advantage stood on the 18th tee.

However, Keith had a bogey 6 and Andy's solid par 5 gave him a nett 72, a total of 138 and the Classic Trophy.

Keith's nett 73 gave him a total of 140 and secured runners up position.

The best gross score of the day was posted by Kevin Henman with a 78, Ross Morgan taking the 16.6+ prize with a nett 73.

The ‘Plate’ competition which runs alongside the Classic was won by Tom Verrill with an excellent nett 69, the overall gross prize was won by Henman with a two-round total of 158.

The overall 16.6+ handicap index prize for higher handicap players was won by Nino Cutino with a two-round total of 150.

Sadly no one managed to take away the £10k prize for a hole in 1 on the 14th, maybe next year.