South Cliff Golf Club Captain’s Weekend is a huge success
The usual pre-round crazy putting competition provided much fun with the winner being Glenis Hoskins and runner-up Maureen Jamieson.
Then to the main event, which was the 18 hole stableford.
Strong winds didn’t seem to affect the ladies as it was a close run competition with the winner of the Lady Captain’s Prize being Diana Wallis with a score of 39 points.
Other prize winners were:
Division One
1st Patcharin Harris
2nd Sriwan Forrest
Division Two
1st Mary Ryan
2nd Janet Howes
3rd Gloria Pickering
Division Three
1st Susan Negus
2nd Susan Cockill.
13-hole competition: Fran Woodcock
Best back nine: Dorothy Day.
Best front nine: Janice Hext.
Nearest the pin 14th hole: Gloria Pickering.
Nearest the pin 3rd hole: Sheila Thorpe.
After the competition the ladies enjoyed a Pimm's reception and quiz which was won by Ali Lockwood, Judy Locking and Janet Harrison.
This was then followed by lunch and prizegiving, where a special recognition was made to Sheila Thorpe, who has reached 50 years of membership at South Cliff.
At the Men’s Captain’s Weekend events, Stuart Milburn, with a round of 69, earned the Captain’s Prize, Shaun Smith earned the Best Gross with 73, while in the Captain’s Day Medal First Division Tom Verrill won with 80 – 11 = 69 and Division Two went to Lee Haigh with 93 – 23 = 70.
The South Cliff Golf Club Men’s Captain Gary Dixon said: “All three days were well supported.
"Sunday’s main event was a big success, with 98 playing.”
Men’s Captains Weekend Results
Three Man Team
1st J. Tomlinson, R. Devine and S. Lambert 64 points
2nd J. McGlinchey, G. Patterson and D. Dowie 59 points.
Gents Pairs Scramble
1st S. Milburn & P. Risker 60
2nd D. Robinson & T. Evans 62
3rd K. Noble & R. Devine 64.
Captain’s Day Medal
Second Division
1st Lee Haigh 93 – 23 = 70
2nd Michael Johnson 92 – 22 = 70
3rd Brian Hall 89 – 19 = 71.
First Division
1st Tom Verrill 80 – 11 = 69
2nd Paul Dack 77 – 6 = 71
3rd Mark Emmett 85 – 13 = 72.
Best Gross: Shaun Smith 73.
Captains Prize: Stuart Milburn 77 – 8 = 69.