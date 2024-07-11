The golfers line up at South Cliff Golf Club Lady Captain's Day.

Anita Arnold-Forster’s Lady Captain’s Day got South Cliff Golf Club’s Captains Weekend off to a great start.

The usual pre-round crazy putting competition provided much fun with the winner being Glenis Hoskins and runner-up Maureen Jamieson.

Then to the main event, which was the 18 hole stableford.

Strong winds didn’t seem to affect the ladies as it was a close run competition with the winner of the Lady Captain’s Prize being Diana Wallis with a score of 39 points.

South Cliff Golf Club Captain’s Weekend is a huge success

Other prize winners were:

Division One

1st Patcharin Harris

2nd Sriwan Forrest

Division Two

1st Mary Ryan

2nd Janet Howes

3rd Gloria Pickering

Division Three

1st Susan Negus

2nd Susan Cockill.

13-hole competition: Fran Woodcock

Best back nine: Dorothy Day.

Best front nine: Janice Hext.

Nearest the pin 14th hole: Gloria Pickering.

Nearest the pin 3rd hole: Sheila Thorpe.

After the competition the ladies enjoyed a Pimm's reception and quiz which was won by Ali Lockwood, Judy Locking and Janet Harrison.

This was then followed by lunch and prizegiving, where a special recognition was made to Sheila Thorpe, who has reached 50 years of membership at South Cliff.

At the Men’s Captain’s Weekend events, Stuart Milburn, with a round of 69, earned the Captain’s Prize, Shaun Smith earned the Best Gross with 73, while in the Captain’s Day Medal First Division Tom Verrill won with 80 – 11 = 69 and Division Two went to Lee Haigh with 93 – 23 = 70.

The South Cliff Golf Club Men’s Captain Gary Dixon said: “All three days were well supported.

"Sunday’s main event was a big success, with 98 playing.”

Men’s Captains Weekend Results

Three Man Team

1st J. Tomlinson, R. Devine and S. Lambert 64 points

2nd J. McGlinchey, G. Patterson and D. Dowie 59 points.

Gents Pairs Scramble

1st S. Milburn & P. Risker 60

2nd D. Robinson & T. Evans 62

3rd K. Noble & R. Devine 64.

Captain’s Day Medal

Second Division

1st Lee Haigh 93 – 23 = 70

2nd Michael Johnson 92 – 22 = 70

3rd Brian Hall 89 – 19 = 71.

First Division

1st Tom Verrill 80 – 11 = 69

2nd Paul Dack 77 – 6 = 71

3rd Mark Emmett 85 – 13 = 72.

Best Gross: Shaun Smith 73.

Captains Prize: Stuart Milburn 77 – 8 = 69.