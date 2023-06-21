Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team net 8-1 triumph at Beeford

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B won against Beeford.

John Reay partnering Michelle Harrison coasted home with three easy victories as did David Mitchell and Gail Kerr, writes Mark White.

Nick Sharples with his partner Sue Kendall took two rubbers losing the last on a tie break to give some consolation to the home team.

This team continues to perform very well for the first competitive season in the league.

The Mixed A team lost 7-2 at home against Division Four leaders Flamborough despite having a strong team out.

Only Tom Hunt playing with Hester Butterworth and Steve Brindle with Jean Blenkiron managed a rubber a piece.

Paul Jackson and Julie Boddy battled hard and had some close sets but had to settle for a nil return.

The Ladies A team had to travel to Pocklington against the home team’s D team in Division Two.

They too put up a good fight but eventually lost out by three rubbers to six.

Jean Blenkiron and Michell Harrison had the best night for the visitors taking two rubbers.

Julie Boddy and Judy Milburn won one and almost made it two but lost the second on a tie break.

Sue Barraclough partnering Sue Crocker fought all evening but couldn’t add to the visitors score.

The Men’s A team were at their Hackness home against high flying Brandesburton in Division One hoping for a reversal of fortunes after a dismal first half of the season.

They were boosted by the return of Will Reay currently working in Leeds and he with partner Roger Amstell duly delivered three rubbers leading to a superb seven rubbers to two victory.

Steve Mills also returning from a long holiday in Greece partnered Liam Mellor and they took two rubbers as did Graeme Scott and the ever present Tom Hunt.