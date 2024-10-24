Adam Theaker and record-breaker Daisy Glover race to wins at wet and windy McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

The Scarborough 10k winner Adam Theaker of Loftus & Whitby AC. Photo by Richard Ponter

The 15th annual McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k was a smash hit again on Sunday as over 1700 athletes crossed the finish line despite the wet and windy conditions at the popular event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10k road race was won by Loftus & Whitby AC runner Adam Theaker, for the second year in a row, in a time of 33 minutes 13 seconds, just 13 seconds ahead of second-placed Matthew Orford, of Lichfield Running Club, with former winner Jay Ferns (Trafford AC) claiming third position in 33:33.

The first female across the line was Daisy Glover in an excellent 35:38, and securing 10th place overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K race directors Danny Walls and Alan Whelan said: "This past weekend presented significant challenges, with weather forecasts predicting winds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Scarborough 10k 2024 First Female runner returns pic Richard Ponter

“We thoroughly considered our options in light of the forecast, but our runners demonstrated remarkable resilience, and cancelling the race was never an option.

“The junior fun run participants faced the brunt of the conditions, but we were thrilled to see over 250 competitors, primarily from the local community, showing up to participate.

“The course has always been known for its challenging weather, and this year, the return leg proved particularly tough due to the strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the adverse conditions, competitors displayed outstanding determination and seemed to enjoy the experience.

Scarborough 10k 2024 pic Richard Ponter

"We appreciate everyone’s spirit and participation in this year’s event!”

Sixty-four Scarborough Athletic Club members completed the annual race.

The adverse wet and windy weather tended to rule out Personal Best times, but the overall and age group results achieved were most impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first finisher for the club was Jackson Smith in sixth overall of 1,768 finishers in 34.31.

Scarborough 10k 2024..with a well deserved medal pic Richard Ponter

He was followed by William Anderson, in seventh in 35.14, 15-year-old Ben Guthrie, who secured 11th and first Under-18 with a Debut PB of 35.56, Darryl Koekemoer, who was the second Over-40 in 36.32, Sean Kelly finished as the third Over-55 in 38.13 and Ian Spence 38.19.

All Other Male results in gender order; M. Heaton 39’25 Debut PB, A. Gough 40.50. A.Carr 41.15 Debut PB, G. Hewitt 42.48, P. Bowmaker 45.09 PB, May 45.26, D. Baldwin 45.59, R. Grainger 46.38, L.Wood 46.46, A.Davies 46.48 Debut PB, A. Southwick 47.25, W. Baines 47.51 Debut PB, R. Glover 49.17, S. Forbes 49.20, T. Carrington 51.08, D. Lester 51.19, T. Rawling 52.31, A. Marsden 50.59, N. Millican 53.38, H. King 51.21 Debut PB, R. Fletcher 53.16, C. Clayton 52.49, D. Tomlinson 54.49, M.Burke 57.06, P. Shepherdson 59.34, R. Hyde 70.08, P. Grahamslaw 74.38 and M. Padgham 77.55.

The Club’s first Female Finisher was Rhona Marshall 4th Overall of 857 and 1st Over-40 in 40.36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was followed by; Anna Giddings 16th in 45.37, Chloe Pickering 17th and a Event Debut PB of 45.39, Nicola Kidd 22nd and 2nd Over-40 with a Event PB of 46.24, Emma Simmons 48.32, Dolina Day 3rd Over-45 in 50.22. Mary Slater also achieved an Age Group 3rd Over 75 in 81.39.

All Other Female results in gender order; L, Bourne 52.43, M. Fletcher 53.52, A. Fewster 56.08, F. Debenham 55.07, L.Hewitt 56.56, H. Layton 57.27 PB, J. Ayala 58.26, J. Miller 58.12 PB, C. Bilton 60.39 PB, J. Ireland 61.53, K. Smith 62.03, G. Metcalfe 63.41 PB, L. Lindhaugh 63.53 PB, L. Lester 64.57, J.Wiles 62.47 PB, K. Settle 66.44, V. Parkin 68.29, E. Fletcher 67.03, B. May 68.38, S. Vaughan 69.08 and M. Pepworth 89.01.