Andy Deighton homes in on Summer Championship win at Dukes Park

From left, Summer Championship winner Andy Deighton, East Yorkshire Coast Crown Green Bowling Association president Ed McCormack and runner-up Paul Morgan.

The summer bowling season concluded on Sunday with the Summer Championship, The President’s Trophy, being played at Dukes Park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry for this is determined by points earned in the singles merits through the summer, both Open and Over-60s. The top 16, plus players on the the top four in the final standings are seeded so they cannot meet until the semi-finals.

First there is a supplementary singles Tea & Biscuits (T&B) competition for non-qualifiers starting at 9am and then, at about 11am, the main competition begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One other feature is that although the T&B is drawn in randomly by the organisers in the main competition the non-seeded players draw their own positions.

From left, T&B runner-up Emmo Emmerson, East Yorkshire Coast Crown Green Bowling Association president Ed McCormack and winner Geoff Price.

There were 19 entries for the T&B.

In the preliminary round Beverley Woloska (Sheffield) won 21-9 against Andrew Walker (Brid Bay), Whitby's Tim defeated Sue 21-11 in the battle of the Purcells and Lee Deighton (North Cliff) went through 21-17 against Colin Woloska (Sheffield).

In the first round Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) had a comfortable 21-11 win over Brian Dalby (Borough) and Phil Rippingale (Dukes Park) did nearly as well winning 21-14 against Steve Dover (Whitby).

Emmo Emmerson beat Peter van de Gevel (Hunmanby) 21-16 to face Larry Dixon (Westgate) who won 21-12 against Ed McCormack (N Cliff).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Emmerson took revenge on son Josh for her defeat last week by winning 21-15 only to have to face home player Geoff Price who won 21-12 against Allison Roe (North Cliff).

The quarter-final line-up was completed when Nadine Smyth (Dukes Park) beat Wolosko 21-12 and Lee Deighton won 21-13 against Tim Purcell.

The first quarter-final saw Oldham win 21-14 against Rippingale to face Emmo Emmerson who beat Dixon 21-12.

Price was pushed hard but went through against Sue Emmerson 21-19 while Lee Deighton had a comfortable 21-13 win against Smyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first semi-final was a very tight affair with Emmo Emmerson eventually going through 21-20 having been 13-19 down.

The other was a far more comfortable win for Price, 21-9, against Lee Deighton.

The final was a close contest with Price just leading 11-10 after 8 ends. He then extended this lead to 17-12 after 13 ends only for Emmerson to pull back to 17-17 after 17 ends.

A 2 and a 1 put Price on the edge of the win but Emmerson then won the next end before Price closed the game out to win 21-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main competition opened with an all-Dukes Park game between top seed Andy Deighton and Chris Dobson which Deighton won 21-14 to face Geoff Watson who won a very close all-Whitby game against Jo Leeman 21-20.

Jo Gates (Borough) had a good 21-17 win against Ian Richardson (North Cliff) to face Borough clubmate Barrie Watson who eliminated fourth seed Kenny Wale 21-14.

In the other half of the draw third seed Paul Morgan (Whitby) managed to survive a late challenge from Callum Malone (North Cliff) to win 21-19 while the on-form Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) cruised through 21-9 against Adam Chilvers (North Cliff).

Kevin Gates won an all-Dukes Park game against Denise Dobson 21-5 while second seed Alan Landers beat Cliff clubmate Dave Moment 21-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quarter-finals saw Andy Deighton beat Geoff Watson 21-15 and Barrie Watson win 21-14 against Jo Gates. Morgan won 21-11 against Lisa Watson to face Kevin Gates who came through 21-18 against Landers.

In the first semi-final Deighton saw Barrie Watson off 21-13 while Morgan won 21-15 against Kevin Gates.

Unfortunately rain started to fall just after the final started which slowed the green down and eliminated some of the more subtle aspects of bowling.

After Morgan won the first end Deighton ran into a 6-2 lead before Morgan pulled back to trail 8-7 after 8 ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next 5 ends were shared to leave Deighton ahead by 11-10 but by scoring 5 against 2 in the next 6 ends he extended his led to 16-12 after 19 ends.

Morgan then scored 1, 2 and 1 to level at 16-16 after 22 ends only for Deighton to win the next 2 ends to lead 19-16.

A single for Morgan was not enough as Deighton won the next 2 ends to take the title by 21-17.

The prizes and trophy were presented by Association President Ed McCormack in the comfort of the clubhouse rather than, as is normal, on the green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Sunday sees the beginning of the winter merit programme, ironically at Dukes Park.

Entry is on the day with the draw being made at 9am. There is also a Drawn Pairs Tea & Biscuits for first game losers and “late arrivals”.

To ensure entry for this it is advisable to arrive by about 11am.