Ashley Hodgson sparkles as Premier Club Eagles battle for 7-3 victory against Keep it Pimple

Premier Club Penguins: from left, Rob Ottaway, Jen Fell, Nigel Fell and Andrew Payne.

​Title-challenging Premier Club Eagles dropped a handful of points in their match against Keep it Pimple and, after a 7-3 win, currently sit second in Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Hodgson was in imperious form for Premier Club and eased to victories in all of his matches. Matthew Rutt was the stand out performer for the defeated team with wins against Naomi Edwards and Tim Penrose, both in straight sets.

Corinthians Panthers beat Premier Club Hawks 7-3 with the resurgent Dale Symons leading the way with a treble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His teammate John Warburton was the only other player in the match to compile two wins.

Premier Club Penguins: from left, Rob Ottaway, Jen Fell, Nigel Fell and Andrew Payne.

In Division Two, Picadore were just too strong for Whitby Endeavour.

Their 10-0 win was one of the performances of the week. Nigel Chandley remains unbeaten in the division but Steve Atkinson didn’t drop a single set for a player of the match performance.

A young Premier Club Wolves team delivered on their promise with a 6-4 win over Whitby Resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe O’Brien took the significant scalp of John Hanson in a see-saw 3-2 win which tipped the balance for Wolves.

Another battling win over Graham Cripps meant O’Brien went unbeaten to take the player of the match honour.

Premier Club Piranhas top the table after a 7-3 win against US.

Tom Byrne beat Benja Buric in a tight five-set encounter to go on to win all of his singles matches. However, those were the only points US registered: Buric, Rozlyn Susan Payne and Lester Smith claimed all of the remaining points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eraserblades are now clear leaders in Division Three following a handsome 9-1 win over Premier Club Dolphins.

There were three wins each for Brian Goodliffe and Peter Chadwick along with two for Tony Rudge. Chloe Manalastas picked up a first win of the season by beating Rudge.

Premier Club Penguins sit in second place after beating Premier Club Scorpions 7-3.

Penguins’ Nigel Fell continued his solid start to the season - a hard-fought win over Liam Timmins saw him on his way to a treble. Timmins picked up a brace for Scorpions as did Robert Ottoway for Penguins.