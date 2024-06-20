Borough and North Cliff battle it out for Saturday crown green bowls League title

Borough won the Evening Singles League title last season.

Strange as it may seem given the unseasonal weather the East Coast of Yorkshire Summer Bowls season is approaching its half way stage.

The Association has four leagues, a Saturday afternoon league, an Evening Singles league playing on Monday and Tuesday, an Over-60s Doubles league playing on Wednesdays and an Evening Doubles league playing mainly on Thursdays, writes David Muir.

The Association also runs a number of other competitions itself and enters teams in Yorkshire competitions.

Although there is still quite a fair way to go in the season some teams are pushing for honours already.

The North Cliff team from the Saturday League in the 2023 season.

In the Saturday League Division 1 Borough A and North Cliff A have opened up a bit of a gap with Borough just in front mainly due to North Cliff dropping the bonus points against Hunmanby A in a match where both teams won 5 games but Hunmanby had the better aggregate.

These two teams have to play each other twice though.

Whitby are in third place and still in contention.

At the other end of the table Bridlington Bay A and Westgate A are some way adrift of the rest.

In Division 2 Hunmanby B are well in front of Bridlington Bay B and Eastfield who are tied on points but with Eastfield having a game in hand.

Three teams, Borough A, Hunmanby A and North Cliff A are well clear at the top of the Evening Singles League with 55 points separating them with Whitby A next 140 points behind North Cliff.

It should be noted that the two evening leagues are decided on aggregate scores rather than games won.

Bridlington Bay B are well adrift at the bottom of the table being 216 points behind Whitby B who are 34 points behind Borough C.

In Division 2, Hunmanby A, who have won the Over-60s Doubles League for the last few years look well placed to record another win being 11 points ahead of second-placed Dukes Park A.

Eastfield and Bridlington Bay A are at the bottom of the table 7 and 4 points adrift of Westgate A.

Bridlington Bay B are 7 points ahead of Dukes Park B in Division 2.

Due to an imbalance in team numbers in the two divisions caused by the late withdrawal of a team the paradox of the two Bridlington Bay teams swapping places is unlikely.

The single division Evening Doubles League is headed by Borough A and Whitby with Hunmanby 47 points behind Borough and 30 points behind Whitby.

As the season progresses a number of other competitions come round.

Seven of our clubs entered Yorkshire’s Hutchinson Cup with North Cliff, Whitby, Hunmanby and Borough progressing to the first round while Bridlington Bay, Dukes Park and Westgate lost their qualifying matches and played in the consolation Derrick Radley Cup.

Sadly all three went out in their first games in this.

In the Hutchinson Cup North Cliff were the only team to have to play a first round match and beat Shipley at Pontefract.

In the second round Borough beat Almondbury Liberals at Colton while Hunmanby beat Whitby at Borough.

North Cliff went out in a tight match against Hill Crest at Magnet Sports.