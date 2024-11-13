Brian Harland and Colin Stainthorpe earn man of the match Whitby Sea Anglers Association League wins in poor conditions

Wednesday man of the match Brian Harland, left, and Sunday man of the match Colin Stainthorpe. Photos by Peter D Horbury

​​This week’s fishing for the Whitby Sea Anglers Association League has been very poor, the tides and weather have not been favourable, yielding two of the poorest weigh-ins.

The Germans call it - Dunkleflaute or anticyclonic gloom, cloud trapped under high pressure. Flat sea states, mainly due to the variations of Southerly winds continuing, writes Peter Horbury.

Wednesday high water, an all ebb match, sea state flat with little to no colour. Piers, cliffs or travel to more tidal marks. Those who travelled got caught up in poor signage for a road closure at Staintondale, with one member (with fish) missing the weigh-in.

At the scales were five species, a codling, an Lesser Spotted Dogfish, one blegg, a flounder, and one rockling.

Brian Harland was the man of the match on Wednesday.

Man of the Match was Brian Harland with 2lb 2oz (2), his best, a codling 1lb 2oz was beaten to Heaviest Fish of the night by Jason Ebison, a 1lb 13oz LSD.

Total weigh-in 5lb 4oz (5).

On Sunday the winds had shifted to WNWesterly 38mph, Northerly swell is expected to grow this week, just in time for WSAA annual one day Open on Sunday.

However for the seven fishing the sea state was flat, yet another scratching match which was reflected at the scales with the poorest weigh-in of the season to date. 3lb 4oz - nine rocklings.

Man of the Match was Colin Stainthorpe with five rocklings - 1lb 14oz, including Heaviest Fish 7oz (now lightest fish to win Heaviest Fish - nee the wooden spoon on presentation night). Harland and Dave Perrett both blanked, losing their 100% weigh-in record.

Tight lines to all for Sunday’s Open match, sea state looks good.