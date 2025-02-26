Brian Harland and Dave Perrett net top honours at Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches

Brian Harland, left, and Dave Perrett were the Wednesday and Sunday winners respectively in the WSAA League. Photos by Peter Horbury

It was a hard week for Whitby Sea Anglers Association members, neap tides and winds were not favourable for the league matches.

On Wednesday a cold 3°C SSEasterly breeze, localised SEasterly sea state two to three foot fishing up and over high tide.

Of the 13 fishing just six WSAA members returned with a fish, but true to form Brian Harland, Whitby, returned with a couple of codlings for Heaviest Bag of Fish 6lb 13oz which included the Heaviest Fish of the night 3lb 15oz.

Two other three-pounders were weighed-in, Steve Ingleston, 3lb 2oz, and Rob Taylor, 3lb 1oz, nice fish for this time of year.

Congratulations and a big well done went to Roman Chadwick (Jnr), from those at the weigh-in.

Roman is one of two juniors to enrol this season, weighed-in his first fish, a codling of 1lb 4oz.

Fishing with his father Eric, Roman landed the fish himself.

Sunday evening’s four-hour match was wild and inclement to say the least, 10°C SSWesterly winds gusting 50mph+, brought rain and hail.

Just five members elected to fish the all flood match.

Sea state ‘flat’, no colour - a scratching match, full cloud cover was the only saving grace.

At the scales two members weighed-in, Peter Horbury, and Man of the Match Dave Perrett, Whitby, three codlings, and two rocklings 9lb 9oz, including Heaviest Fish 4lb 4½oz.

His Heaviest Bag of Fish win now leads February’s Monthly Sweep, Davey Turnbull still has Heaviest Fish 4lb 10oz, Sun 16th.

Total weigh-in for both matches 27lb 8oz, 10 codlings and 5 rocklings.

Top Ten Leader Board:

1st - Brian Harland - 99 fish 155lb 6oz

2nd - Dave Perrett - 86 fish 123lb

3rd - Rob Taylor - 49 fish 101lb 4oz

4th - Col Stainthorpe - 67 fish 94lb 8oz

5th - Jason Ebison - 48 fish 89 lb 2oz

6th - Peter Horbury - 66 fish 82lb 7oz

7th - Denis Thompson - 53 fish 74lb

8th - Davey Turnbull - 19 fish 58 lb 7oz

9th - Bernard Vasey - 24 fish 44lb 2oz

10th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz.​