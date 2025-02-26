Brian Harland and Dave Perrett net top honours at Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches
On Wednesday a cold 3°C SSEasterly breeze, localised SEasterly sea state two to three foot fishing up and over high tide.
Of the 13 fishing just six WSAA members returned with a fish, but true to form Brian Harland, Whitby, returned with a couple of codlings for Heaviest Bag of Fish 6lb 13oz which included the Heaviest Fish of the night 3lb 15oz.
Two other three-pounders were weighed-in, Steve Ingleston, 3lb 2oz, and Rob Taylor, 3lb 1oz, nice fish for this time of year.
Congratulations and a big well done went to Roman Chadwick (Jnr), from those at the weigh-in.
Roman is one of two juniors to enrol this season, weighed-in his first fish, a codling of 1lb 4oz.
Fishing with his father Eric, Roman landed the fish himself.
Sunday evening’s four-hour match was wild and inclement to say the least, 10°C SSWesterly winds gusting 50mph+, brought rain and hail.
Just five members elected to fish the all flood match.
Sea state ‘flat’, no colour - a scratching match, full cloud cover was the only saving grace.
At the scales two members weighed-in, Peter Horbury, and Man of the Match Dave Perrett, Whitby, three codlings, and two rocklings 9lb 9oz, including Heaviest Fish 4lb 4½oz.
His Heaviest Bag of Fish win now leads February’s Monthly Sweep, Davey Turnbull still has Heaviest Fish 4lb 10oz, Sun 16th.
Total weigh-in for both matches 27lb 8oz, 10 codlings and 5 rocklings.
Top Ten Leader Board:
1st - Brian Harland - 99 fish 155lb 6oz
2nd - Dave Perrett - 86 fish 123lb
3rd - Rob Taylor - 49 fish 101lb 4oz
4th - Col Stainthorpe - 67 fish 94lb 8oz
5th - Jason Ebison - 48 fish 89 lb 2oz
6th - Peter Horbury - 66 fish 82lb 7oz
7th - Denis Thompson - 53 fish 74lb
8th - Davey Turnbull - 19 fish 58 lb 7oz
9th - Bernard Vasey - 24 fish 44lb 2oz
10th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz.