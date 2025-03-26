Brian Harland leads way in Whitby Sea Anglers Association League after another tough week
Wednesday saw Brian Harland snatch a win in the last five minutes just as he was about to throw the towel in and pack up - a codling of just 1lb 11oz, writes Peter Horbury.
An all ebb match, SEasterly sea state, 1½ft of SEasterly close to shore swell with colour. An amber alert for an aurora which was visible, and short-lived shafts of light, to the naked eye, but no colours.
Sunday’s evening match started in daylight, neap tide, just 1.6m difference between high and low water.
An all-flood match, 8ft Easterly swell, with little to no colour, fish not expected to bite until darkness due to water clarity. Brisk, cold Northerly wind, gusting 20mph - a cross wind hampering casting, with bowed lines acting like sails. Dragging end tackle into snags.
Ten members fishing, just this match, and two more, a chance to increase a lead or make up a deficit. Swell sets were playing catch-up with the tide, long periods of calm, then a rush of swell sets, and repeat.
At the scales, a short ceremony, just three weighed-in - three codlings, and a rockling.
Man of the Match with both Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish was Harland, a single codling 3lb 3½oz.
Leaderboard: 1st Brian Harland - 106 fish 167lb 7oz, 2nd Dave Perrett - 95 fish 132lb, 3rd Rob Taylor - 49 fish 101lb 4oz, 4th Col Stainthorpe - 72 fish 96lb 9oz, 5th Jason Ebison - 54 fish 94lb 3oz, 6th Peter Horbury - 77 fish 91lb 2oz, 7th Denis Thompson - 55 fish 78lb 9oz, 8th Davey Turnbull - 21 fish 61lb 1oz, 9th Bernard Vasey - 26 fish 45lb 15oz, 10th Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz.