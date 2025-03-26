Brian Harland leads way in Whitby Sea Anglers Association League after another tough week

The WSAA members line up at the start of the season.

​This week’s fishing has been hard, plenty of effort for little return for all Whitby Sea Anglers Association League members

​Wednesday saw Brian Harland snatch a win in the last five minutes just as he was about to throw the towel in and pack up - a codling of just 1lb 11oz, writes Peter Horbury.

An all ebb match, SEasterly sea state, 1½ft of SEasterly close to shore swell with colour. An amber alert for an aurora which was visible, and short-lived shafts of light, to the naked eye, but no colours.

Sunday’s evening match started in daylight, neap tide, just 1.6m difference between high and low water.

Brian Harland

An all-flood match, 8ft Easterly swell, with little to no colour, fish not expected to bite until darkness due to water clarity. Brisk, cold Northerly wind, gusting 20mph - a cross wind hampering casting, with bowed lines acting like sails. Dragging end tackle into snags.

Ten members fishing, just this match, and two more, a chance to increase a lead or make up a deficit. Swell sets were playing catch-up with the tide, long periods of calm, then a rush of swell sets, and repeat.

At the scales, a short ceremony, just three weighed-in - three codlings, and a rockling.

Man of the Match with both Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish was Harland, a single codling 3lb 3½oz.

Leaderboard: 1st Brian Harland - 106 fish 167lb 7oz, 2nd Dave Perrett - 95 fish 132lb, 3rd Rob Taylor - 49 fish 101lb 4oz, 4th Col Stainthorpe - 72 fish 96lb 9oz, 5th Jason Ebison - 54 fish 94lb 3oz, 6th Peter Horbury - 77 fish 91lb 2oz, 7th Denis Thompson - 55 fish 78lb 9oz, 8th Davey Turnbull - 21 fish 61lb 1oz, 9th Bernard Vasey - 26 fish 45lb 15oz, 10th Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz.