Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club A defeat Beverley in Midweek League Cup
The A team travelled to Beverley where the results were determined by the aggregate score, writes John Mitchell.
D.McCall/Hutchinson/B.McCall were trailing 0-6 after the fourth end, but by end 6 they’d reduced the arrears to one shot.
But the game slipped away from Brid and Beverley won 20-12.
On the other rink the game was far more one-sided. Buckle/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell started strongly and led 20-2 after 8 ends.
Beverley could not match Brid’s accuracy, the game finishing 31-8. An overall aggregate score of 43-28 took Brid into the next round.
In the Midweek League Division 1 Bridlington played Walkington B, the triple of D.McCall/Hobson/B.McCall made a strong start and took a 13-6 lead despite Walkington battling.
Yet again Walkington fought back and 2 shots on end 16 meant they only trailed 14-13. Two shots on the next end saw Brid 16-13 up and in sight of victory but 3 shots to Walkington on the final end took the game into a thrilling 16-16 tie.
On the other rink Buckle/J.Mitchell/L.Mitchell trailed 4-8 after 8 ends but 2 shots on end 9 and 9 on end 10 saw them surge into a 15-8 lead.
Walkington were not overawed and by end 14 they were only 16-13 down.
Six shots to Brid on end 17 put them into an unassailable lead, the game finishing 24-16 to Bridlington.
In their first game of the week the B team played North Dalton and Talbott/Morgan/Scruton were involved in a very close game.
They led 9-5 after 6 ends but by end 9 the scores were level at 10-10.
Over the next 3 ends Brid went into a 5 shot lead and extended their lead to 18-14 with three ends remaining. In a close final end the Dalton triple were left holding shot but they could only amass a score of 3 which left them 19-18 down.
Sullivan/Nicholson/Booth had a somewhat easier encounter, winning 25-13.
Their second game of the week was against Hornsea C.
Talbott/Morgan/Scruton raced into an 8-0 lead after 4 ends but Hornsea roared back to win 22-9.
Allen/Booth/Hutchinson were 17-1 up after 8 ends and this proved too much for Hornsea, Brid winning 22-9.
Bridlington A travelled to Beverley 1 in the Vets Division 1.
D.McCall/Hobson/B.McCall were 16-4 up after 6 ends, winning 8 shots on end 6.
Beverley then won the next 3 ends to take them within 5 shots but Bridlington rallied to lead 21-13 by end 13.
Beverley came back after end 15 they were only 3 shots behind. 3 shots on end 16 extended Brid’s lead but Beverley came back to trail 24-19 with one end remaining.
In a tense finish they could only score 3 on the last end giving Brid victory.
The other rink was very close with Beverley eventually winning the game 17-10.
The Vets B team played Beverley 4.
Allen/Sullivan/Scruton lost 18-15 down, despite a battling display.
On the other rink Howarth/Howarth/McCullough got off to a flyer and by end 12 were 15-3 up.
Six shots on the next end was the turning point for Beverley and by the penultimate end they were only 16-15 down. The final end proved costly for Brid as 2 shots to Beverley gave them the victory.