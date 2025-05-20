Bridlington Flyers Netball Club Under-14s impress in opening matches
The Bridlington Flyers Under-14 team have played three games so far; one home match and two away games.
Despite no wins yet the girls have played amazingly, with some incredible defence, shooting, interceptions and attacking across the board.
The team consisting of Izzy L, Izzy W, Liv, Olivia, Jas, Lexie, Tallulah, Daisy, Ruby, Rosie and Delilah have all been incredible working together as a team and holding their own against some very established teams within the Humberside region.
A Bridlington Flyers spokesperson said: “We are so proud of the girls and can't wait to see where you all go in the future!
"We are also still hosting training sessions on a Monday at 5-6:30pm ages 10-16 and on a Friday 5:30-6:30pm ages 4-10; these are both at Bridlington CYP and the first session is free then £1.50 per session after that.”