Bridlington Flyers Netball Club Under-14s have impressed in opening matches.

Bridlington Flyers Netball Club’s Under-14s team have impressed in their first-ever matches.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridlington Flyers Under-14 team have played three games so far; one home match and two away games.

Despite no wins yet the girls have played amazingly, with some incredible defence, shooting, interceptions and attacking across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team consisting of Izzy L, Izzy W, Liv, Olivia, Jas, Lexie, Tallulah, Daisy, Ruby, Rosie and Delilah have all been incredible working together as a team and holding their own against some very established teams within the Humberside region.

Bridlington Flyers Netball Club Under-14s.

A Bridlington Flyers spokesperson said: “We are so proud of the girls and can't wait to see where you all go in the future!

"We are also still hosting training sessions on a Monday at 5-6:30pm ages 10-16 and on a Friday 5:30-6:30pm ages 4-10; these are both at Bridlington CYP and the first session is free then £1.50 per session after that.”