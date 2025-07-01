Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team beat Beverley Town 7-2. Photo by Juan Carlos Lino

This past week saw an exciting round of Driffield & District Tennis League matches at Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club, as the Ladies A and C teams battled it out on home turf, while the Ladies B team faced their opponents away.

The Ladies A team delivered a statement win at home, defeating Beverley Town with a resounding 7-2 victory, writes Juan Carlos Lino.

The mother-daughter team of Julie and Beth Christlow played with confidence and precision, winning two out of their three matches.

Carolien Lino and Janet Mizel were in dominant form as well, also taking two out of three matches while dropping only four games the entire night – a remarkable display of consistency.

Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies C team lost out 5-4 at home to Sledmere. Photo by Juan Carlos Lino

But the standout performance came from Penny Clarke and Keren Miller, who not only won all three of their matches but saved their best for last.

In a dramatic final match played under the fading light of a golden sunset, they battled back from the brink of defeat to win in a gripping tie-break.

With the sun slipping behind the trees and visibility becoming a real challenge, the pair held their nerve through long, hard-hitting rallies that thrilled onlookers.

A few friendly net cords added a touch of luck to the drama, but it was their perseverance and spirit that carried the day.

The Ladies C team faced a formidable opponent in Sledmere, narrowly losing by the slimmest of margins, 5-4.

The close scoreline speaks volumes about the level of competition throughout the evening. Helen Cox and Lesley Clark started off a bit nervously but gained momentum quickly, clinching their first match in a tense tie-break.

They went on to win their next two matches convincingly, showing great chemistry and form.

The young and energetic pairing of Annabelle Miller and Alex Kynman secured a tie-break win as well, but narrowly lost their following two matches.

Their potential as a team is undeniable, and with more experience, they promise to be a strong future duo.

Rebecca Hillman and Jan Fell, while unable to pick up a win this time, displayed remarkable resilience and continue to improve with every match. Their effort and enthusiasm are a credit to the team spirit the club values so highly.