Bridlington Road Runner Scott Hargreaves earns top 10 finish at Beverley 10K

The Bridlington Road Runners line up at the Beverley 10K on Sunday.

Bridlington Road Runners had an excellent turnout of 42 athletes for Sunday’s Pittaway Beverley 10K road race.

Scott Hargreaves led the way for the Road Runners with a 10th-placed finish, and a chip time of 33 minutes 14 seconds, James Briggs the next BRR athlete home in 24th and 34:53 and Phill Taylor third V45 and 39th overall in 36:42.

Louise Taylor was the first BRR female across the line in a time of 43:38 and 22nd lady.

Matthew Colling led the way for Brid Road Runners at the popular Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning, which was again a pacer event.

Bridlington Road Runners enjoy refreshments after the Beverley 10K.

Colling earned third place overall in 19 minutes 20 seconds, with Adam Dyas (20:21) the next home runner across the line in eighth and Alan Feldberg (21:07) the third Brid man in 14th overall.

The leading BRR lady was Trish Watson in 25:52 and 63rd overall, followed by Gillian Taylor, who was 78th in 26:50 and Louise Taylor, 85th in 27:12.