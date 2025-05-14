Bridlington Road Runner Scott Hargreaves earns top 10 finish at Beverley 10K
Scott Hargreaves led the way for the Road Runners with a 10th-placed finish, and a chip time of 33 minutes 14 seconds, James Briggs the next BRR athlete home in 24th and 34:53 and Phill Taylor third V45 and 39th overall in 36:42.
Louise Taylor was the first BRR female across the line in a time of 43:38 and 22nd lady.
Matthew Colling led the way for Brid Road Runners at the popular Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning, which was again a pacer event.
Colling earned third place overall in 19 minutes 20 seconds, with Adam Dyas (20:21) the next home runner across the line in eighth and Alan Feldberg (21:07) the third Brid man in 14th overall.
The leading BRR lady was Trish Watson in 25:52 and 63rd overall, followed by Gillian Taylor, who was 78th in 26:50 and Louise Taylor, 85th in 27:12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.