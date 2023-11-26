Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One leaders Cobras hammer Barracudas 9-0

Division One leaders Cobras were merciless as they whitewashed Barracudas 9-0 in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Pier Canta each returned maximums, as Cobras moved four points clear, writes Tony Wigley.

The Crazy Gang are doing their best to stay in touch with the champs as they demonstrated with an emphatic 8-1 triumph over the Rats, maximums from Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson, plus a double from Gavin Smithies.

Robert Deegan replied with a singles win for sixth-placed Rats.

James Builders maintained third position as they defeated the Seasiders 7-2, Simon James raced to a hat-trick and the rapidly improving Leon James claimed an excellent treble.

Gerard Ferre and Julian James struck back with a singles win each for fifth-placed Seasiders.

Delphine Kaye and Peter Clarkson won the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Singles tournament.

East Riding Leisure Centre in Bridlington is planning to hold an open day on Sunday, December 3.

This free event will feature several sports clubs who are interested in attracting new members to take part in their sport.