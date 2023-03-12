Bridlington Table Tennis League title wins for Cobras and Quality Service
Cobras are the new Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One champions after defeating Crazy Gang 8-1.
Cobras sealed their 100% record with 20 wins, Chris Deegan and Ben Copley scored hat-tricks and Peter Clarkson a double, Caron Holdsworth won for second-placed Gang.
James Builders sealed third with a 5-4 win over Scorpions, Jacob James and Evan James both claimed doubles and Leon James added one singles win, John Ockenden and Tom Ryan replied with two wins each in a close match.
Barracudas prevailed 8-1 over Penholders, Roy Hill and Ben Copley both scored hat-tricks and Tony Wigley claimed a brace, Robert Deegan replied with one win for Penholders.
Quality Service clinched the Division Two title by just one point despite a 6-3 loss against long-time rivals Mad Batters as Service scraped home 113 points to 112.
Neil Thomas scored twice on his debut and Dave Brown added a vital singles win, Robert Deegan replied with a treble, Roy Hill shot a brace and Phil Leach supplied one singles win in a pulsating match.
Air Benders beat The Avengers 8-1 thanks to maximums from John Ockenden and Robert Deegan, plus a Tom Ryan brace, Vicky Barton scored one singles win for sixth-placed Avengers.
The James Gang edged home 5-4 against Martin’s Knights, Leon James scored a hat-trick, Harrison James hit a double, but Patrick Tallant struck twice and a point each from Martin Lyons and Jon Bell for Knights.