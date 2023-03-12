Bridlington Table Tennis League title wins for Cobras and Quality Service

Chris Deegan snapped up three wins for Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One champions Cobras. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Cobras sealed their 100% record with 20 wins, Chris Deegan and Ben Copley scored hat-tricks and Peter Clarkson a double, Caron Holdsworth won for second-placed Gang.

James Builders sealed third with a 5-4 win over Scorpions, Jacob James and Evan James both claimed doubles and Leon James added one singles win, John Ockenden and Tom Ryan replied with two wins each in a close match.

Barracudas prevailed 8-1 over Penholders, Roy Hill and Ben Copley both scored hat-tricks and Tony Wigley claimed a brace, Robert Deegan replied with one win for Penholders.

Neil Thomas earned two wins on his debut for Division Two champions Quality Service.

Quality Service clinched the Division Two title by just one point despite a 6-3 loss against long-time rivals Mad Batters as Service scraped home 113 points to 112.

Neil Thomas scored twice on his debut and Dave Brown added a vital singles win, Robert Deegan replied with a treble, Roy Hill shot a brace and Phil Leach supplied one singles win in a pulsating match.

Air Benders beat The Avengers 8-1 thanks to maximums from John Ockenden and Robert Deegan, plus a Tom Ryan brace, Vicky Barton scored one singles win for sixth-placed Avengers.

The James Gang edged home 5-4 against Martin’s Knights, Leon James scored a hat-trick, Harrison James hit a double, but Patrick Tallant struck twice and a point each from Martin Lyons and Jon Bell for Knights.