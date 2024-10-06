Cobras dig deep to sink Crazy Gang in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division 1
Chris Deegan scored a hat-trick and Neil Thomas shot a brace for Cobras, but Paul Wilkinson scored twice and one each from Caron Holdsworth and Paul Harper ensured a tight finish, writes Tony Wigley.
Barracudas retained second place when they defeated James Builders 7-2, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre both claimed maximum points, but Harrison James and Jacob James replied with a win each.
Tornadoes climbed up into joint third place after their 7-2 victory over Vikings.
John Ockenden scored a hat-trick and two wins each from Ian McKenna and Julian James, but Tom Ryan struck twice in reply for Vikings.
The Avengers stormed into second after a 7-2 triumph over Spin Doctors in Division Two.
Tina Crockford led the way with an imperious hat-trick and doubles from Vicky Barton and Luda Cronin secured victory. Jon Bell hit a brace for Spin Doctors.
The James Gang held onto top spot after a ferocious 5-4 win over Air Benders, Harrison James claimed a maximum and Leon James scored twice, but Tom Ryan shot a brace plus a win each from Joe Plant and John Ockenden as Air Benders slipped down to third.
Quality Service are joint fourth after a 6-3 victory over Mad Batters, Paul Senior and Dave Brown scored trebles, but Mad Batters replied with singles from Phil Leach, Simon Bekker and Martin McPheat.