News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Cobras pull clear at the top of the Bridlington Table Tennis League table

Cobras opened up a five-point gap at the top of Division One after beating The Crazy Gang 6-3 in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Ian McKenna scored a hat-trick for The Seasiders in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEYIan McKenna scored a hat-trick for The Seasiders in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY
Ian McKenna scored a hat-trick for The Seasiders in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Peter Clarkson and Chris Deegan hit hat-tricks, but Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson replied with a singles each for Gang, writes Tony Wigley.

Simon James showed formidable form as he led James Builders to a 5-4 victory over Barracudas, Simon struck another treble and Jacob James added a brace, Roy Hill scored twice for Barracudas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seasiders punished The Rats 7-2 with Ian McKenna’s treble and two singles each from John Ockenden and Harrison James, Robert Deegan replied with a brace for the Rats.

Most Popular
Gerard Ferre hit a match-winning hat-trick for The Spin Doctors in Division Two.Gerard Ferre hit a match-winning hat-trick for The Spin Doctors in Division Two.
Gerard Ferre hit a match-winning hat-trick for The Spin Doctors in Division Two.

Division Two leaders Quality Service suffered another defeat when they went down 5-4 to Spin Doctors.

Kevin Rayner and Paul Senior both scored twice, but Gerard Ferre claimed maximum points and one win each from Patrick Tallant and Jon Bell secured victory for fourth-placed Doctors.

The James Gang missed their chance to take over the top spot when they crashed 6-3 against The Avengers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leon James shot a brace and Harrison James added a single, but Pier Canta replied with an emphatic hat-trick, Tina Crockford scored a fine double on debut and Delphine Kaye hit a vital singles for Avengers.

Paul Senior shot a brace for Quality Service in Division Two.Paul Senior shot a brace for Quality Service in Division Two.
Paul Senior shot a brace for Quality Service in Division Two.

The Air Benders slumped to a 5-4 loss against Mad Batters, Tom Ryan and Hans Ebert both scored two but the Batters sealed victory with a Robert Deegan treble and singles from Phil Leach and Simon Bekker.

Carole James and Chris Deegan won the Wednesday Night Round/robin Singles tournament.