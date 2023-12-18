Cobras pull clear at the top of the Bridlington Table Tennis League table
Peter Clarkson and Chris Deegan hit hat-tricks, but Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson replied with a singles each for Gang, writes Tony Wigley.
Simon James showed formidable form as he led James Builders to a 5-4 victory over Barracudas, Simon struck another treble and Jacob James added a brace, Roy Hill scored twice for Barracudas.
The Seasiders punished The Rats 7-2 with Ian McKenna’s treble and two singles each from John Ockenden and Harrison James, Robert Deegan replied with a brace for the Rats.
Division Two leaders Quality Service suffered another defeat when they went down 5-4 to Spin Doctors.
Kevin Rayner and Paul Senior both scored twice, but Gerard Ferre claimed maximum points and one win each from Patrick Tallant and Jon Bell secured victory for fourth-placed Doctors.
The James Gang missed their chance to take over the top spot when they crashed 6-3 against The Avengers.
Leon James shot a brace and Harrison James added a single, but Pier Canta replied with an emphatic hat-trick, Tina Crockford scored a fine double on debut and Delphine Kaye hit a vital singles for Avengers.
The Air Benders slumped to a 5-4 loss against Mad Batters, Tom Ryan and Hans Ebert both scored two but the Batters sealed victory with a Robert Deegan treble and singles from Phil Leach and Simon Bekker.
Carole James and Chris Deegan won the Wednesday Night Round/robin Singles tournament.