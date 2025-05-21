Cooper and Adamson claim glory at Bridlington Bay’s Open Doubles Merit

Andy Adamson, left, and Danny Cooper, right, are presented with the winner's cheque by Brid Bay's Graham Knott.

Sunday was a cool and cloudy day for Bridlington Bay’s Open Doubles Merit which had a full entry of 32 pairs and was sponsored by member Ray Sanderson and Naturally Compliant.

In the first round Allison Roe (North Cliff) & Tom Muckley (Hunmanby) beat the all-Hunmanby pairing of Jennie & Tony Allen 21-18 while Danny Cooper (North Cliff) & Andy Adamson (Borough) just managed a close, 21-19, win against another North Cliffer, Scott Wardman, and Richard Jackson (Doncaster), writes David Muir.

Home pair Albert Beggs & Judith Rose had a very close 21-20 win over Hunmanby’s mother and daughter pairing of Pam & Lisa Watson.

Other close games saw Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) & Andy Webb (Alverthorpe) win 21-18 against twins Jo & Lynn Gates (both Borough), Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) & Robert Child (North Cliff) beat the North Cliff duo of Alan Landers & Ian Richardson by the same score while the strong looking pairing of Paul Morgan & Kenny Wale (both Whitby) were given a scare by Eastfield’s Ashley Brunton-Douglas & David Muir before winning 21-17.

In the second round Cooper & Adamson had a comfortable 21-12 win against Roe & Muckley while Beggs & Rose were eliminated 21-13 by Dave Moment (North Cliff) & Andrew Walker (Bridlington Bay).

The strong Dukes Park pairing of Andy Deighton & Kevin Gates won 21-15 against Whitby’s Steve Dover & Peter Harvey to face Thompson & Webb.

Morgan & Wale won 21-11 against visitors Russell & Katie Gilbert (Huddersfield) to face Hunmanby’s Phil Todd & Harry Old who squeezed through 21-20 against Dukes Park’s Chris & Denise Dobson. In the final games Kevin Siddle (Guiseley) & Stephen Walker (Pudsey) had a 21-16 win against another Huddersfield pair in Tim Poulter & Eddie Haigh while another Huddersfield pair, brothers Eddie & Tom Gilbert won 21-17 against Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) & Daz Cookson (Meanwood Park)

In the first quarter final Cooper & Adamson won 21-12 against Moment & Andrew Wlaker while Deighton & Gates eliminated Thompson & Webb by the same score. In the bottom half of the draw Morgan & Wale progressed with a 21-17 win against Todd & Old to face Siddle & Stephen Walker who were held to 21-19 by the Gilbert brothers.

In the first semi Cooper & Adamson had a 21-14 win over the Dukes Park duo and Walker & Siddle ended the run of Morgan & Wale with a 21-18 win.

After Walker & Siddle took the first end of the final Cooper & Adamson took 9 of the next 11 ends to establish a formidable 16-4 lead. Walker & Siddle then won 3 ends to pull 4 back and 2 of the next 3 ends to trail 17-13 before Cooper & Adamson scored two 2 to take the win 21-13. The prizes were presented by Bay Competition Secretary Graham Knott.

This Friday there will be no Over-60s merit as the whole week is taken up by the Whitby/Robin Hood’s Bay Festival.

Saturday morning will see the Yorkshire Merit qualifiers played at Eastfield and Hunmanby as we have allocated 2 places in the final on Monday at Guiseley, while on Sunday there is an Open Singles at Westgate. Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the Competition Secretary for the host club.