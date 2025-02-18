Corinthians Panthers’ Dale Symons stars in thrilling 5-5 draw with Premier Club Hawks

Picadore: Steve Atkinson, Richard Lloyd, Nigel Chandley

​In Division One of the Scarborough Table Tennis League, Corinthians Panthers played out a 5-5 draw with Premier Club Hawks.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match ebbed and flowed, with no team able to gain the upper hand - each player won at least one match, and no player was undefeated, writes Karl Cousins.

Dale Symons came the closest to being unbeaten, but in an epic match, lost out 12-10 in the final set to Hawks’ Tim Penrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League pacesetters Premier Club Eagles won’t have many easier matches.

Picadore: Steve Atkinson, Richard Lloyd, Nigel Chandley

Against a Keep it Pimple side unable to put out a full team, they ran out 10-0 winners.

Division Two leaders Premier Club Piranhas kept up their high level with an 8-2 win over US.

Piranhas’ Phoebe O’Brien, who leads the divisional rankings, was the unbeaten player of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rozlyn Payne took the scalp of US’ number one, Tom Byrne, in five sets, to join O’Brien with three wins in the singles. Byrne gained a measure of revenge in the doubles. Teaming up with Derek Harris, the US pair beat the young Piranhas duo in four sets.

Barry Davies continued his good run of form with a treble, as his Whitby Resolution side beat Premier Club Wolves 6-4.

John Hanson added another two matches for Whitby, but was beaten by Wolves’ Ben Ottaway, who put in an impressive performance to beat Hanson in five sets, and Stuart Brown in three.

Picadore were 9-1 winners against Whitby Resolution.

The points were won by Nigel Chandley (3), Steve Atkinson (3), and Richard Lloyd (2); along with a Chandley/Atkinson doubles win against Graham Cripps and Kevin Barleycorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cripps took Resolution’s sole point, with a win against Lloyd in four sets.

In Division Three, second-placed Premier Club Penguins edged out Premier Club Scorpions 6-4. For Penguins, Nigel Fell starred again with another treble.

Rob Ottaway could have made the margin greater, but he only managed to secure one win, after losing in the final set against both Liam Timmins and Jamie Curran. Curran and Timmins took two matches apiece, but in the doubles they couldn’t get close to Fell and Ottaway who won in straight sets.

Eraserblades rotated their team members, with the outcome another 10-0 win, this time against Premier Club Dolphins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Goodliffe sat out the match but the team of Tony Craven, Steve Miller and Peter Chadwick had enough in the tank. Goodliffe, Craven and Premier Club Penguins’ Nigel Fell, all sit at the top of the divisional ranking with 100% records, with only five rounds of matches remaining.