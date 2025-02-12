Corinthians Tigers back on top of Scarborough Table Tennis League Division 1 after 7-3 victory against Panthers

Phoebe O'Brien impressed in the higher division this week.

​In Division One of the Scarborough Table Tennis League, Corinthians Tigers returned to the top of the table with a 7-3 win over Corinthians Panthers.

Glenn Hodgson and Dale Symons were both in top form for Tigers, and raced through their singles games, neither losing a set, writes Karl Cousins.

Third player Nigel Chandley dropped matches against John Warburton and Peter Ozon.

In the doubles, Tigers will rue the missed chance of taking a further point, as an inspired Ozon and Warburton edged to a win in the fifth set.

Premier Club Hawks beat Keep it Pimple 6-4.

Tim Penrose was player of the match, earning three wins for Hawks.

Alistair Hutchinson continued a good run of results for KiP and won two matches.

Short of players, KiP had to dip into the Division Two talent pool, and gave a Division One debut to rising star Phoebe O’Brien, who proved she could live at this level, beating Gerald Smith and taking both Penrose and Peter Lee to a final set.

Hutchinson and Karl Cousins won the doubles against Penrose and Smith to reduce the margin of defeat to two points.

In Division Two, third-placed Premier Club Wolves stunned second-placed Picadore 8-2.

Seb Richards set the tone for Wolves with three impressive 3-0 wins.

Benja Buric and Jack Evans won two each, but neither could beat Nigel Chandley, one of the division’s outstanding players, who accounted for Picadore’s two points.

In Division Three, the Eraserblades juggernaut rolled on with a 9-1 win against second-placed Premier Club Penguins.

Brian Goodliffe remains unbeaten for the season, both he and Peter Chadwick had three wins. Tony Rudge won two matches, with the only blemish a defeat of Rudge by Rob Ottoway.

Eraserblades now have 11 wins from 11, averaging out at 9-1 per match.

Premier Club Sharks were 7-3 winners against Premier Club Dolphins.

Jamie Curran was the player of the match with an unbeaten performance.

Liam Timmins added two more for the Sharks, with Dolphins’ points shared between each of the three players.