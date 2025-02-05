Corinthians Tigers beat Keep it Pimple to stay in Scarborough Table Tennis League Division 1 title battle

Premier Club Shark are Jamie Curran, Jude Hastie and Hieu Dam

​Following last week’s setback in the Scarborough Table Tennis League Division 1 title race, Corinthians Tigers got back to winning ways, beating Keep it Pimple 7-3.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn Hodgson won three for Tigers, while Dale Symons won two. Symons was unable to beat the in-form Alistair Hutchinson who starred for KiP with two wins.

Leaders Premier Club Eagles kept up the six-point lead by matching Tigers’ 7-3 win in beating Premier Club Hawks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Hodgson and Pete Kirk were unbeaten in the singles, yet fell to a surprise defeat in the doubles to Hawks’ Tim Penrose and Paul Needley. The pair came from two sets down to win in the fifth set.

Premier Club Shark are Jamie Curran, Jude Hastie and Hieu Dam Photo by Karl Cousins

In Division 2, second-placed Picadore were unable to make a dent in the league lead of Premier Club Piranhas, following a thrilling draw.

After narrow five-set wins over Nigel Chandley and Steve Atkinson, Piranhas’ Phoebe O’Brien took the player of the match accolade, winning a hat-trick of singles matches.

Atkinson and Chandley teamed up in the doubles to beat O’Brien and Lester Smith to snatch a draw overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters of Premier Club Wolves remain third after a hard-fought 8-2 win at Whitby Endeavour.

Jack Evans battled to three wins but was taken to five sets, first by Kevin Barleycorn, in a match that included a 20-18 set, and then by Graham Cripps, with that win decided at 11-5, 13-11, 13-15, 6-11, 15-13.

Seb Richards and Ben Ottaway added two more wins, before Ottaway and Evans came from two sets down in the doubles, beating Barleycorn and Cripps 17-15 in the final set.

One of the matches of the week saw Premier Club Penguins draw with Premier Club Sharks in Division 3 after an epic doubles match won by Penguins’ Robert Ottaway and Jen Fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharks’ Jamie Curran was the player of the match and finished unbeaten in the singles. Teammate Jude Hastie got value for money, each of his matches going the distance, and two singles wins to show for his efforts.

Leaders Eraserblades beat an inexperienced Premier Club Scorpions 10-0.

Three matches were close. Jamie Curran pushed both Peter Chadwick and Steve Miller all the way, and Oscar O’Brien went the distance with Chadwick.