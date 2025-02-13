Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s edged out 2-1 at home by leaders Bishop Auckland
From the pushback Bishop applied pressure with their players linking up passes and using the width of the pitch well.
Danby's defence were organised, Ellie Jackson-Fishpool and Rhoda Spark covering each other and dealing with threats channelling players to the corner of the pitch and intercepting passes.
Bishop persisted and won an early short corner, however didn't expect the speed of Ellie Maud running out clearing the ball before it reached the edge of the D, forcing Bishop to play their subsequent penalty corners with stronger, faster balls which were dealt with by Catherine Adamson denying the visitors to score.
Danby began to find their flow with Saffron Verrill and Chloe Walker linking passes together and trying to break through Bishop's defence, which was proving difficult.
The play was end to end, it was Bishop who were first to score with a goal cut in on the finest of angles.
At the interval the visitors were leading 1-0 but Danby were still in the game. The talk at half-time was to keep going and try to play around their central defender and keeper, who both were exceptional players.
The second half started very much the same as the first with Bishop applying the pressure trying to play the long ball through with Buffy Asquith intercepting the ball with great timing.
Danby were creating space and chances with Brooke Heldt really showing grit and determination winning the ball and some nice 1-2 passes up the pitch with Emily Spark.
The game was exciting to watch and the crowd were behind the hosts. On the break, Bishop managed to overload Danby's defence and had time to pass and score in the circle making it a 2-0 lead.
Danby were quick to reply with Emily Dowson continuing to frustrate the Bishop defense, demonstrating skill and speed, and took a brilliant goal lifting Danby's spirits.
The hosts had momentum and were looking to equalise in the final minutes but they ran out of time.
A fantastic team performance with a very close result for votes for Player of the Match, well done to Saffron Verrill, demonstrating skill and accuracy in the game.