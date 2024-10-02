Pippa Middlemass hits out for Danby

Danby Ladies Hockey Club fought back from a goal down at the break to earn a dramatic 2-1 home success against Marton Furness in an end-to-end game on Saturday.

Danby started confidently and created some early chances on goal with Chloe Orrell putting the away keeper under early pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were playing well and controlling the game, Nikki Graham worked tirelessly in the middle of the pitch to create chances for Danby to drive forward but also to clear any threats coming towards the home defence.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Danby controlling the game well, just before half-time Marton had a strong break and took the lead.

Danby's Chloe Orrell

In the second half the home side regained control and started flowing with Rosie Hogarth pressing high and getting the ball through to Erin Hodgson who was making the away keeper work hard, but Erin managed to beat her, levelling the score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Catherine Adamson kept Danby in the game making some excellent saves.

Sarah Thompson, who had an excellent game out wide, chucked her body on the line and battled hard to secure Danby’s winner in the final few minutes.

Player of the match was shared between Erin Hodgson, Orrell, Graham and Hogarth.

This week Danby face Newcastle Medics 2 away.