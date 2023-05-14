​Danny Cooper and Lisa Watson win North Cliff Crown Green Bowling Club drawn pairs title

Danny Cooper and Lisa Watson show off the cup.

Fifty individual bowlers were drawn into random pairs, and over the course of the day, the twenty-five pairs were whittled down to the final two.

Danny Cooper (North Cliff) and Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) took on Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) and Pauline Allinson (Borough) in the final.

Both pairs started well, however no team could take advantage of the other, with both teams alternating between winning and losing the Jack, and by end 8 it was neck a neck with Cooper and Watson leading slightly 8-6.

A breakthrough occurred at end 9 when Cooper and Watson scored a 3 extended their slender lead, and for the next 2 ends both teams reverted back to form of winning and losing alternate ends.

Another breakthrough at end 12 saw Cooper & Watson further extend their lead to 15-7.

A fight back then started with Gates & Allison winning the next 2 ends, but it was short lived and at end 15 a 4 by Cooper & Watson had nearly sealed their fate.

A final 2 at end 16 sealed Cooper & Watson victory (21-10).