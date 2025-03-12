Denis Thompson and Dave Hambley share the honours in Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches

Denis Thompson & Dave Hambley

​It was another poor week for Whitby Sea Anglers Association members, with any number of excuses, time of year, poor tidal conditions, and the weather has been unseasonal.

​Yet again both Wednesday and Sunday were scratching matches.

There was a good turnout for Wednesday night’s three-hour match, with 10 seniors plus a junior.

HWater mid match, piers, and local beaches were marks of choice.

Some close to shore, but irregular, Northerly swell sets with little to no colour.

At the scales were five seniors, and a junior returned with five codlings, two dabs, a couple of rocklings, and a flounder - 11lb 12oz.

Man of the Match was Denis Thompson, Lythe, with 4lb 8½oz (2) with a Heaviest Fish 3lb 7½oz.

On Sunday a cold Easterly sea fret enveloped the coastline all day, and thickened at night into a real ‘pea souper’.

Just seven members fishing the last hour of ebb, and three hours back. Slight Northerly swell, again little to no colour.

At the scales, five members returned with four codlings and five rocklings - 9lb 4oz.

Man of the Match was Dave Hambley, Staithes, who had a single codling 3lb 10oz which took both Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish of the night, which now leads in the Monthly Sweep.

For the weeks matches a total weigh-in - 21 lb 00 oz from 19 assorted fish.

Top three on the WSAA Leaderboard: 1st - Brian Harland - 104 fish 162lb 8oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 92 fish 129lb 9oz, 3rd - Rob Taylor - 49 fish 101lb 4oz