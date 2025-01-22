Denis Thompson and Peter Horbury share week’s winnings in Whitby Sea Anglers Association League

Denis Thompson, 5lb 15½oz, left, and Peter Horbury, 4lb 1½oz were the top anglers.

​This week, another swing in temperatures for the Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches as high pressure continues to dominate.

​Wednesday was relatively mild, while Sunday was positively freezing.

Both matches had a common denominator - relatively flat sea states, both scratching matches, with some localised Northerly sporadic swell sets.

Wednesday the ebb was already one hour back, and gained momentum, forcing more than one move along the rocky foreshore.

This proved the winning formula for Man of the Match Denis Thompson, Lythe, with a single codling of 5lb 15½oz.

This was caught on his first cast, on his first move to a different mark chasing the tide.

Sunday night with HWater mid-match there was no call for the 10 fishing to move marks with members fishing the same location all match.

Local beaches were very popular with WSAA members and members from other local clubs alike.

At the scales six members returned with a rare assortment of fish - 11 whitings, three haddock, two codlings, two rocklings, one dab and a flounder for 15lb 8oz - 11 oz/fish average.

This was the first time local beaches had produced some fish - dab, flounder and whiting, with the rock producing the two codlings.

The Man of the Match was WSAA secretary Peter Horbury, Whitby, with both Heaviest Bag of Fish 4lb 11oz (one codling and two rocklings), and his first Heaviest Fish win - 4lb 1½oz.

It was still twitching in the weigh-pan, as it had been landed at 21.55hrs.

Leaderboard - top ten: 1st - Brian Harland - 89 fish 133 lb 3oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 72 fish 102lb 9oz, 3rd - Rob Taylor - 44 fish 87lb 14oz, 4th - Col Stainthorpe - 63 fish 85lb 9oz, 5th - Jason Ebison - 41 fish 78lb 4oz, 6th - Denis Thompson - 51 fish 73lb, 7th - Peter Horbury - 52 fish 64lb 11oz, 8th - Davey Turnbull - 18 fish 53lb 13oz, 9th - Neil Eglon - 14 fish 32lb 12oz, 10th - Bernard Vasey - 17 fish 29lb 1oz