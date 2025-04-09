Departing trio Lucy, Lorna and Lily sparkle in final game of Scarborough Ladies U18s season at Blackburn

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Scarborough Ladies Under-18s' season finished at Blackburn on Saturday.
Scarborough Ladies Under-18s’ season finished at Blackburn on Saturday.
Scarborough Ladies Under-18s put in a battling display during their 8-0 loss on the road at the City of York Girls Football League champions Elloughton Blackburn Girls Blue on Saturday morning.​

​The runaway champions secured their 15th win in as many matches despite the best efforts of the visiting team, who were bidding farewell to Lucy Webster, Lorna Harris Lord and Lily Parker, with it being their last games in the Under-18s section.

The trio all played superbly in their last match for the club, with Lorna and Lucy both having played for Scarborough Ladies from a very early age.

Boro boss Chris Norris said: “Girls of the game this week has to be the three girls signing off for Scarborough Ladies today, Lorna, Lucy and Lily. Well done girls.

Lucy, Lorna and Lily signed off in style in the final game of Scarborough Ladies Under-18s' season at Blackburn
Lucy, Lorna and Lily signed off in style in the final game of Scarborough Ladies Under-18s’ season at Blackburn

“I want to wish Lorna, Lucy and Lily all the best for their future endeavours.”

The Under-18s have put in some great performances this season, and will be aiming to build upon this progress in the 2025-26 campaign.

