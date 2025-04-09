Scarborough Ladies Under-18s’ season finished at Blackburn on Saturday.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s put in a battling display during their 8-0 loss on the road at the City of York Girls Football League champions Elloughton Blackburn Girls Blue on Saturday morning.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The runaway champions secured their 15th win in as many matches despite the best efforts of the visiting team, who were bidding farewell to Lucy Webster, Lorna Harris Lord and Lily Parker, with it being their last games in the Under-18s section.

The trio all played superbly in their last match for the club, with Lorna and Lucy both having played for Scarborough Ladies from a very early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro boss Chris Norris said: “Girls of the game this week has to be the three girls signing off for Scarborough Ladies today, Lorna, Lucy and Lily. Well done girls.

Lucy, Lorna and Lily signed off in style in the final game of Scarborough Ladies Under-18s’ season at Blackburn

“I want to wish Lorna, Lucy and Lily all the best for their future endeavours.”

The Under-18s have put in some great performances this season, and will be aiming to build upon this progress in the 2025-26 campaign.