Departing trio Lucy, Lorna and Lily sparkle in final game of Scarborough Ladies U18s season at Blackburn
The runaway champions secured their 15th win in as many matches despite the best efforts of the visiting team, who were bidding farewell to Lucy Webster, Lorna Harris Lord and Lily Parker, with it being their last games in the Under-18s section.
The trio all played superbly in their last match for the club, with Lorna and Lucy both having played for Scarborough Ladies from a very early age.
Boro boss Chris Norris said: “Girls of the game this week has to be the three girls signing off for Scarborough Ladies today, Lorna, Lucy and Lily. Well done girls.
“I want to wish Lorna, Lucy and Lily all the best for their future endeavours.”
The Under-18s have put in some great performances this season, and will be aiming to build upon this progress in the 2025-26 campaign.