Double win for Danby Hockey Club Ladies, Whitby Ladies slip to defeat at North Shields

Danby Hockey Club Ladies won two games last weekend

Danby hosted Redcar 1 on Saturday, and the hosts played well and controlled the game with some accurate passing and some lovely team work.

Kathryn Hogarth and Rosie Hogarth worked well, playing the ball from the middle out to the right wing and with plenty of pressure on the Redcar defence Nikki Graham gave Danby an early lead.

The hosts continued to work well with Claire Stringer working the ball wide to the left, Katie Hodgson clearing threats from the Danby goal.

Lisette Vincent-Jones shone for Whitby at North Shields

The hosts managed to work the ball well and it wasn’t long before Emily Dowson scored a second.

In the second half Danby managed to keep momentum and work together, with Kathryn Hogarth scoring a third to seal the win.

Sunday saw Danby head north to face Hartlepool.

With confidence in the team high from the day before Danby started strong with lots of passing in the midfield, Issy and Kathryn Hogarth worked the ball well towards the attacking D.

Danby were finding it hard to break down the Hartlepool defence and with it being 0-0 knew they had to do more in the second half and started strongly. It didn’t take long for Josie Bowes to intercept a Pool hit out and chip the ball over the keeper giving Danby the lead.

Following this Danby held possession and Kathryn Hogarth’s lovely strike opened up a 2-0 lead.

This goal was quickly followed by their third goal which was worked from a short corner where captain Katie Hodgson struck the ball from top D to Chloe Wilson on the post to chip it past the keeper.

With minutes left Danby continued to work the ball around the Hartlepool defence and with a strong ball in Nikki Graham hit the ball past the keeper making the final score 4-0.

The player of the match was shared between Josie Bowes and Katie Hodgson.

Danby head to Durham City 3s this Saturday.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies were edged out 1-0 at North Shields Hockey Club on Saturday.

The visitors took a strong squad of 12 players, and the game started off very fast paced, both teams passing well and making the ball do a lot of the work.

Whitby defenders Siobhan Robinson, Rose Hall and Natasha Hill did an amazing job, forming a solid wall, keeping all balls clear of their defensive area.

Goal keeper Kirsty Dixon also performed sensationally.

After a stern team talk from coach Marcus Coates, the visiting team set out in the second half fighting and putting pressure on Shields.

Whitby were unlucky not to be able to find the back of the net as Millie Storr made some fantastic runs down the right wing.

Shields opened the scoring and with only 10 minutes remaining of the game Whitby were unlucky not to equalise.

Player of the match was Lisette Vincent-Jones for her great efforts fighting on the left wing.