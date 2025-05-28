East Coast Tigers cheerleading teams sparkle at Revolution Carnival Event in Manchester

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 09:30 BST
The East Coast Tigers Senior 3 Team - Queens - won first place and the Choreography Award at The Revolution Carnival Cheer Event in Manchester.The East Coast Tigers Senior 3 Team - Queens - won first place and the Choreography Award at The Revolution Carnival Cheer Event in Manchester.
The East Coast Tigers Senior 3 Team - Queens - won first place and the Choreography Award at The Revolution Carnival Cheer Event in Manchester.
East Coast Tigers cheerleading teams shone at Revolution Carnival Cheer Event in Manchester.

The energy was electric as athletes from across the region gathered for the competition, which saw eight teams competing in various categories, was a resounding success for Tigers

Our teams brought home an impressive array of accolades and the results were nothing short of outstanding, with five first place, one second place, and two excellent ratings across multiple divisions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highlighting the achievements, two of the teams secured Grand Champion titles, that reflects the high standard of their performances.

The Youth Team also earned the Judge's Choice Award, a testament to their exceptional routine and overall performance.

Meanwhile, the Senior 3 Team was selected for the Choreography Award, showcasing their creativity and precision.

Further adding to the excitement, two teams were awarded bids to attend the Allstar World Championships in Florida in 2026. This marks another milestone in their journey, as the programme will return to the world stage after winning a World Champion title in 2024. The opportunity to compete on such a prestigious platform has the teams buzzing with excitement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Revolution Cheer event was an incredible experience for both our athletes and coaches,” said the programme’s Head Coach Jess Mortimer. “The athletes gave their absolute best, and we saw some of our highest scores of the season. It was a brilliant event that brought out the best in everyone.”

With such remarkable results and the excitement of future competitions, it's clear that these teams are on a path to even greater success. As they continue to train for future events, including the World Championships, they are more determined than ever.

Related topics:Manchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice