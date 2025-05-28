East Coast Tigers cheerleading teams sparkle at Revolution Carnival Event in Manchester

The East Coast Tigers Senior 3 Team - Queens - won first place and the Choreography Award at The Revolution Carnival Cheer Event in Manchester.

The energy was electric as athletes from across the region gathered for the competition, which saw eight teams competing in various categories, was a resounding success for Tigers

Our teams brought home an impressive array of accolades and the results were nothing short of outstanding, with five first place, one second place, and two excellent ratings across multiple divisions.

Highlighting the achievements, two of the teams secured Grand Champion titles, that reflects the high standard of their performances.

The Youth Team also earned the Judge's Choice Award, a testament to their exceptional routine and overall performance.

Meanwhile, the Senior 3 Team was selected for the Choreography Award, showcasing their creativity and precision.

Further adding to the excitement, two teams were awarded bids to attend the Allstar World Championships in Florida in 2026. This marks another milestone in their journey, as the programme will return to the world stage after winning a World Champion title in 2024. The opportunity to compete on such a prestigious platform has the teams buzzing with excitement.

“The Revolution Cheer event was an incredible experience for both our athletes and coaches,” said the programme’s Head Coach Jess Mortimer. “The athletes gave their absolute best, and we saw some of our highest scores of the season. It was a brilliant event that brought out the best in everyone.”

With such remarkable results and the excitement of future competitions, it's clear that these teams are on a path to even greater success. As they continue to train for future events, including the World Championships, they are more determined than ever.