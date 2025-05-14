Eastfield Over-60s Doubles Merit victory for North Cliff duo Robert Child and Ian Richardson
The first round saw Larry Dixon (Westgate) & Tony Bland (Borough) nearly pull of a win against the strong Dukes Park pairing of Dave Newby & Brian Whitehouse before going down 21-20.
Other close games saw Tommy Roberts & Joyce Harland (both Whitby) win 21-17 against Borough’s Ronnie Noble & Pauline Allison and Gary Thornton (Borough) & Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) beat Harry Old & Jack Richardson 21-18.
In the second round an all-Whiby contest saw Jo & Ray Leeman beat Ian Hadden & Sue Purcell 21-18 while home pairing David Muir & John Burton had a 21-13 win against Marion Dudman & John Collinson (both Robin Hoods Bay). Judith Andrews (North Cliff) & Eileen Greenwood (Eastfield) beat another North Cliff/Eastfield paring of Pam Moment & Jennie Wedge 21-10 while North Cliff’s Dave Moment & Alan Lee won 21-7 against Rita Bland (Borough) & Deborah Thornton (Eastfield).
North Cliff pair Robert Child & Ian Richardson crushed Newby & Whitehouse 21-6 and Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) & Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) won comfortably, 21-10, against Whitby’s Steve Dover & Geoff Watson. The final quarter final was set up when Roberts & Harland beat Tim Purcell (Whitby) & Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby) 21-14 and Thornton & Dobson won 21-17 against fancied Hunmanby pairing Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham.
In the first quarter-final Muir & Burton came back from 13-20 down, aided by some good luck, to beat the Leemans 21-20 while Andrews & Greenwood pulled off something of a surprise beating Moment & Lee 21-10. Child & Richardson eliminated Trotter & Holdsworth 21-16 while Roberts & Harland had the second 21-20 in the quarter-finals to beat Thornton & Dobson.
Andrews & Greenwood continued their fine run by winning 21-14 against Muir & Burton while Roberts & Harland were on the wrong end of another 21-20 game against Child & Richardson.
The wheels came off for Andrews & Greenwood in the final as Child & Richardson raced into a 15-3 lead after just six ends.
They did score two on the eighth end but four more ends were enough for the North Cliffers who won 21-5.
The cup and the prizes were presented by Danielle Bushby from The Farrier.
