Eastfield Over-60s Doubles Merit victory for North Cliff duo Robert Child and Ian Richardson

Winners Robert Child, left, and Ian Richardson collect the trophy from Danielle Bushby, from The Farrier.

On Friday there was an Over-60s Doubles Merit at Eastfield, sponsored by The Farrier, Cayton.

The first round saw Larry Dixon (Westgate) & Tony Bland (Borough) nearly pull of a win against the strong Dukes Park pairing of Dave Newby & Brian Whitehouse before going down 21-20.

Other close games saw Tommy Roberts & Joyce Harland (both Whitby) win 21-17 against Borough’s Ronnie Noble & Pauline Allison and Gary Thornton (Borough) & Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) beat Harry Old & Jack Richardson 21-18.

In the second round an all-Whiby contest saw Jo & Ray Leeman beat Ian Hadden & Sue Purcell 21-18 while home pairing David Muir & John Burton had a 21-13 win against Marion Dudman & John Collinson (both Robin Hoods Bay). Judith Andrews (North Cliff) & Eileen Greenwood (Eastfield) beat another North Cliff/Eastfield paring of Pam Moment & Jennie Wedge 21-10 while North Cliff’s Dave Moment & Alan Lee won 21-7 against Rita Bland (Borough) & Deborah Thornton (Eastfield).

North Cliff pair Robert Child & Ian Richardson crushed Newby & Whitehouse 21-6 and Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) & Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) won comfortably, 21-10, against Whitby’s Steve Dover & Geoff Watson. The final quarter final was set up when Roberts & Harland beat Tim Purcell (Whitby) & Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby) 21-14 and Thornton & Dobson won 21-17 against fancied Hunmanby pairing Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham.

In the first quarter-final Muir & Burton came back from 13-20 down, aided by some good luck, to beat the Leemans 21-20 while Andrews & Greenwood pulled off something of a surprise beating Moment & Lee 21-10. Child & Richardson eliminated Trotter & Holdsworth 21-16 while Roberts & Harland had the second 21-20 in the quarter-finals to beat Thornton & Dobson.

Andrews & Greenwood continued their fine run by winning 21-14 against Muir & Burton while Roberts & Harland were on the wrong end of another 21-20 game against Child & Richardson.

The wheels came off for Andrews & Greenwood in the final as Child & Richardson raced into a 15-3 lead after just six ends.

They did score two on the eighth end but four more ends were enough for the North Cliffers who won 21-5.

The cup and the prizes were presented by Danielle Bushby from The Farrier.