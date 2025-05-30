Entries open for McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K in Scarborough

The McCain 10k takes place on Sunday October 19.

Exciting news for runners across the region as entries open for the ever-popular and well-established McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K at 7am on Sunday June 1.

Taking place on Sunday October 19, the event promises a stunning seafront route, vibrant atmosphere, and unforgettable race-day experience for runners of all abilities – from seasoned club runners to enthusiastic first-timers.

Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, will now take on the responsibility of delivering the event to complement and enhance its current offering.

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K has long been a highlight of the autumn racing calendar, and this year marks an exciting new chapter as the event joins the Run For All portfolio. Backed by years of experience in delivering high-quality, community-driven events,

Run For All is committed to preserving the unique spirit of the race while introducing enhancements to elevate the overall experience in partnership with Scarborough Athletics Club.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Director of Events at Run For All, said: “We’re proud to be delivering the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K and continuing the great work that has made it such a well-loved event over the years. Our aim is to honour its heritage and deliver the event in ways that are familiar to previous participants, and which are accountable for the events continued success and popularity. With its beautiful route and fantastic community support, it’s a must-do race for 2025.”

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President, McCain GB, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k again, now in its 15th year. Alongside Run For All, we look forward to seeing thousands of runners, including McCain colleagues, on the starting line!”.

With a limited number of places available, early registration is advised to avoid disappointment. Entries will go live at 7am on Sunday June 1 at https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/yorkshire-coast-10k/

Pledging to maintain the sustainable fundamentals of the previous events that resonate with many runners, participants will continue to receive a slate medal and have a sponsored tree planted in the UK, in partnership with McCain Foods and Treesnottees.

With the ethos of delivering events accessible to all, Run For All and Scarborough Athletic encourages entrants of all abilities and ages to walk, jog or run, promoting inclusivity regardless of physical ability.