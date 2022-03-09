Cullin Hills in action at Charm Park Photo by Tom MIlburn Photography

The meeting was a huge success with a huge crowd and runners arriving from up and down the country, the meeting was staged in aid of Racing Welfare and the Injured Jockeys Fund which support the racing community in the local area, many will of heard of Jack Berry House has which is funded by the Injured Jockeys Fund and also helps provided rehabilitation to people in the Malton area.

There were two stars on show on Sunday, the first was Feuille De Lune partnered by Alice Stevens.

The pair sat behind the leaders and with a circuit to go they quickly established a strong lead and galloped well clear in impressive fashion and win by 40 lengths for trainer Kelly Morgan, Mammoth was well back in second under Gina Andrews.

It was another breathtaking display from the winner who won in by far the fastest time of the day and bigger and better things look to be on the horizon, "It was a dramatic journey up, which involved the lorry wheels coming off and having to shut the A1" said connections but luckily arrived just in time.

The Ladies Open saw another top performer in Latenightpass piloted by Gina Andrews.

Last season's Cheltenham fourth and Aintree Foxhunter second made light work of this field as they pulled 18 lengths clear and justify his very short price.

Game As A Pheasant ran another highly consistent race in second under Rosie Howarth, whilst Demain des L'Aube and Lottie Crane was back in third.

First-ever Yorkshire Jockey's Club point-to-point at Charm Park is a smash hit Photo by Stuart Daynes

Bigger targets could be on the horizon and although he does not hold an entry in the Cheltenham Foxhunter, he may well head back to Aintree in an attempt to go one better.

Another tearaway winner came in division 1 of the Open Maiden with the 5yo mare Cullin Hills.

Partnered by Paddy Barlow the winner went to the front three from home and went well clear on the bridle to win officially by the length of the run in, the Dowry who led for a long way was second under Jack Teal and these were the only two finishers.

This daughter of Millenary was bought from breeder Chris Dawson and Nunstainton Stud last August and after a bumpy start looks as though she could have a bright future.

First-ever Yorkshire Jockey's Club point-to-point at Charm Park is a smash hit Photo by Stuart Daynes

Trainer Will Milburn said: "We always thought she would be capable of winning but that looked quite good.

"She got called a few names to start with, but after her second run we found she had some major issues with her teeth.

"Ben Woodhouse came and sorted them out and its transformed her!" said Milburn, who will now send his charge to Ascot sales at the end of this month.

Another welcome winner came in the Restricted with the Will Easterby trained and ridden Ask To Dance.

The pair collared the strong travelling Teescomponents Boy on the run to the last and stayed on strongly to win.

It was a fitting success for the winning pilot Will Easterby who is also Clerk Of The Course for the newly-formed Yorkshire Jockeys Club meeting.

Easterby said: "A lot of work has gone into getting the course into the fantastic condition it is in.

"We've learnt a lot from John Swiers and his team who put a lot of work into this track every year."

Ask To Dance is in his second season and broke his maiden during Covid at Witton Castle, after a slow start to the season he looks as though he could progress further.

The Thoroughbred Breeders Association sponsored 4yo Maiden race saw five runners go to post with the Tom Ellis and Francesca Poste yards fighting out the finish.

Holy Joe Smoke would get the better of the argument under Gina Andrews for Tom Ellis, this son of Black Sam Bellamy made all the running and readily fended off the challenge of runner Mount Bonete from two out with these two pulling well clear of the third and the first two will no doubt be gracing a sales ring soon.

The Men's Open was a 3m 4f race and a trial for the Grimthorpe Gold Cup at the Middleton meeting at Sheriff Hutton on the 3rd of April.

An easy success would go the way of last years runner up Point The Way who eventually sauntered clear of last week's Alnwick winner Sartorial Elegance and win by an easy 30 lengths.

The winner is clearly in top form and a test of stamina will see him at his best, the Grimthorpe and possibly some bigger hunter chase challenges could be on the horizon.

Division 2 of the Open Maiden was another relatively straight forward success as Socialiser ridden by Joe Wright was pushed clear to win in good style.

The winner was running only a week after an eye-catching third in a restricted at Alnwick only a week earlier.

Second place went to Direct Drilling ad John Dawson, with Elusive Secret and Rosie Howarth back in third.

The final race on the card was a re-arranged Intermediate from the Askham Bryan meeting and saw the highly progressive Sine Nomine pull effortlessly clear after the last to win impressively under John Dawson.

Cool Desire was having his second run of the day after unseating at the second in the Mens Open, after passing the vet he was cleared to run and stayed on strongly to finish second, whilst third was Ballydonagh Boy and Jack Power.