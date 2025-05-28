Group photo of Flamborough Primary School table tennis players, and coaches, Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson. Photo by Tony Wigley

A table tennis event for Flamborough Primary School students based at East Riding Leisure Centre has proved to be a smash hit.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two division one players in the Bridlington Table Tennis League, Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson, have been coaching twelve juniors to play table tennis at Flamborough Primary School, writes Tony Wigley.

League official Wigley said: “Caron asked me if our League would be interested in running a junior tournament in May, and we agreed to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We added three of our League juniors, and fifteen excited young players appeared on time, with their parents last Tuesday night at East Riding Leisure Centre.

Winner Noah Barrett, left and runner-up Astie Hall at the Flamborough Primary School TT Singles tournament. Photo by Tony Wigley

"I explained that we would use the round/robin system, with two semi-finals and a final.

"Roy, Ian, Caron, Gavin and Paul umpired all the matches on four tables.

"The next two hours raced by as the juniors competed at a furious pace, their enthusiasm was wonderful, their energy was exhausting, their ability level was astonishing, their behaviour was admirable, and their parents behaved themselves!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to: Eli Beattie, Lily Dean, Morgan Friberg, August Brown-Garcia, Nolan Hunter, Robyn Leppington, Ben Lyons, David Sallai, Tommie Taylor, Lexi Wood, Luca Wood. The two semi-finals and the final produced some excellent table tennis, and the parents were appreciative and encouraging.

Noah Barrett winner of the Flamborough Primary School singles final. Photo by Tony Wigley

"Every player received medals and trophies from Flamborough Primary School.”

The semi-final results saw Noah Barrett beat Jensen Mills 11-9, 11-6 and Astie Hall beat Elliott Leppington 11-4, 7-11, 11-8.

In the Singles final Noah Barrett beat Astie Hall 11-6, 9-11,11-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special thanks to Flamborough Primary School, all the parents, the umpires, and the staff at East Riding Leisure Centre.

Astie Hall was runner-up in the Flamborough Primary School singles final. Photo by Tony Wigley

ANGLING: Make the most of Take a Friend Fishing this summer, between Friday July 26 and Sunday August 31 (inclusive).

Existing fishing licence holders can register for a free one-day fishing licence from the Environment Agency at www.takeafriendfishing.co.uk and introduce a friend to fishing.

With the pressures of modern life, physical health and mental wellbeing are more important than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience of a fishing trip together with a work colleague, family member, partner or just a mate, offers the ideal opportunity to unwind and recharge your battery, whilst being active at the same time. Find out more at www.takeafriendfishing.co.uk/#faqs

Flamborough Primary School Table Tennis Tournament Group Three players (blue table). Photo by Tony Wigley

Getting outside in the countryside is a great way to be together with family and friends and angling is the perfect fit for staying active outdoors, especially if you are staying in England or Wales this summer.

Thousands of people have registered to take part in Take a Friend Fishing since its launch and the programme offers several windows of opportunity to connect or reconnect with a pastime that anyone can enjoy.

There are many fisheries near to where you live that are perfect to visit for a catch-up with a friend during a quick Take a Friend Fishing trip together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a Friend Fishing is an initiative run by Angling Trades Association and its members in association with the Environment Agency and supported by DEFRA, Angling Trust, Canal & River Trust and many angling and other organisations with a vested interest in angling, recreation, the environment and wellbeing.

Find out about where you can fish safely at www.takeafriendfishing.co.uk/#faqs