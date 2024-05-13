Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team secure 7-2 win against Brid

The Hackness and Scarborough Ladies B team were unlucky to lose out 5-4 at Market Weighton C in Division Three.

The Hackness and Scarborough Ladies A had a fine 7-2 win over Bridlington B in Driffield and District League Division 3 at their Hackness home.

Judy Milburn and Hazel Cross led the way with three rubbers, Sue Kendall with her partner Julie Boddy had a good evening with two rubbers and this was matched by Vicki Callow partnering Sue Crocker, writes Mark White.

Jen Fell and Sarah Hoff continued their fine run of form with another clean sweep.

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B team.

Hannah Longman partnering Gail Kerr took a hard fought single losing another on a tie break and June Stevenson with Anne Schmuck battled hard all evening with no luck also losing one of their rubbers on a tie break.

The Mixed A team had a superb 9-0 win at home to Beeford B in Division 4.

Sue Kendall partnered Steve Jepson, Julie and Simon Boddy played together and Rob Berry and Judy Milburn shared a very successful partnership.

The Mixed B team lost 7-2 at Bridlington B in Division 4.

Hester Butterworth with partner Paul Jackson were the best of the visiting pairs taking two rubbers.

Gail Kerr with Steve Brindle and Jilly Pigg with John Reay had to settle for a nil return.

In the Men’s section the A and B teams had valuable wins in the top two divisions.

The A team won 5-4 at Bridlington in their first match of the season.

A lot of the credit goes to Rob Berry and John Ellison, who won all three rubbers in their first outing together. Tom Hunt partnering Roger Amstell took a very important rubber as did father and son Liam and Jim Mellor.

The B team also had a 7-2 Division 2 win on the indoor courts at Pindar School, beating Beeford.

This was a classy match with some very good tennis being played.

Bryan Edwards and PJ Guthrie led the way with three rubbers well supported by Paul Zac and Jonathan Bramley and father son combo Martin and Fabian Glassett taking two rubbers each.

The C team lost 6-3 in Division 3 on the grass courts at Brandesburton which tend to be a little unpredictable.

Paul Jackson and Steve Jepson were the best of the visitors taking two rubbers with the two Davids, Mitchell and Flinton adding the extra rubber. Steve Brindle and partner John Reay failed to add to the score although had match points in one rubber.

The Men’s D team lost 6-3 at home on the hard courts at Hackness against Malton B in Division 5.

Joe Bolland and Pete Lee had a good evening taking two rubbers and Christian Miners playing with up and coming junior Daniel Marr added the third rubber.