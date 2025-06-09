Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team see off Brandesburton 6-3
Hazel Cross and Lisa Gillespie had a hard battle for two rubbers and they were well supported by Joy Sharples and Judy Milburn who added a very creditable final rubber, writes Mark White.
A first-class result in a tough division.
The Ladies B team won by the same margin at Bridlington B in Division Four.
All three pairs took two rubbers each, Jen Fell partnered Sarah Hoff, Jean Blenkiron played with the young Mia Longman and Anne Schmuck was with Hannah Longman.
Another great result for a team that is in with a chance of promotion this season.
The Mixed B team roared to an 8-1 home win against Pocklington E although the score did not reflect the closeness of some of the matches.
The hosts included many new members playing in their first season at the club.
Lisa Gillespie played with Steve Brindle and won three rubbers very comfortably, Maria Jackson partnered by Nathan Whiting also took three, including one on a tie-break while Holly Sprintall with Dave Flinton won two rubbers. They played two tie-breaks winning one and losing one.
The Mixed A team had their match cancelled due to rain on the grass courts at Sledmere.
The Men’s C team had a bye and the A team’s match against Brandesburton was rained off.
The Men’s B team played indoors at the Pindar Indoor Tennis Centre and had a superb 7-2 victory against an up and coming Long Riston who earlier had beaten the C team who also play in Division Three.
Pick of the pairs were PJ Guthrie and partner Jonathan Bramley who took all three rubbers.
The other two pairs gave great support taking two rubbers each were Bryan Edwards with James Draper and Paul Zac with the young and talented Louis Fell.
Overall a sound result in the team’s efforts to get back into Division Two.
In Division Six the Men’s D team had a battle with both opponents and the weather at their Hackness home which massively interrupted the final round of matches.
They eventually lost by 7-2 against Malton B.
Again their was some merit to be gained in this defeat as the ever improving youngsters Leo Luca and Benja Buric took another rubber, lost a second on a tie-break and just missed out on the third losing 6 games to 8.
Mark White, with another young player Dan Marr won one rubber on a tie break but lost another also on a tie break. The third pair on the night were father and son Steve and the very young Tom Brindle. So a good night for all the youngsters.
