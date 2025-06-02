Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B crush Market Weighton D

Hackness and Scarborough Mens D team. Photo by Mark White

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s Driffield and District Tennis League matches were decimated by rain last week, as only two of eight teams played.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ladies B team team won 9-0 at home to Market Weighton D in Division Four.

They only dropped 17 games and won 72 on the night, as Sarah Hoff played with Jean Blenkiron, Anne Schmuck partnered Hannah Longman and Clare Neville with Holly Sprintall made up the team, winning three rubbers each.

The unbeaten Men’s B team travelled to Market Weighton B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After their great win last week this was a bit more like coming down to earth. They lost by 1 rubber to 8. There were many tight matches but in the end the home team were just too strong.

Only Bryan Edwards partnering another debutante this year, Peter Houghton took a rubber. Paul Zac with Jonathan Bramley and Simon Rigg with Paul Banyard battled all evening but had to settle for a nil return.