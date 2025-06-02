Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B crush Market Weighton D
The Ladies B team team won 9-0 at home to Market Weighton D in Division Four.
They only dropped 17 games and won 72 on the night, as Sarah Hoff played with Jean Blenkiron, Anne Schmuck partnered Hannah Longman and Clare Neville with Holly Sprintall made up the team, winning three rubbers each.
The unbeaten Men’s B team travelled to Market Weighton B.
After their great win last week this was a bit more like coming down to earth. They lost by 1 rubber to 8. There were many tight matches but in the end the home team were just too strong.
Only Bryan Edwards partnering another debutante this year, Peter Houghton took a rubber. Paul Zac with Jonathan Bramley and Simon Rigg with Paul Banyard battled all evening but had to settle for a nil return.
