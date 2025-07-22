Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men's A team escape relegation thanks to 9-0 win at Cherry Burton

The Hackness and Scarborough Men's B team lost 5-4 at home to Market Weighton B in Division Three. Photo by Mark White

Three out of the four Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s teams had matches in the Driffield & District Tennis League.

The A team were at Cherry Burton in Division One in a very important relegation battle, writes Mark White.

This was very much a must-win situation and the team delivered as they took the match by a fabulous nine rubbers to nil score.

Roger Amstell teamed up with Rob Berry, Jim Mellor partnered John Ellison and Tom Hunt played with Lleyton Scott.

This was an important win for the team and the club as the flagship team it is necessary for them to stay in the top division.

The Men’s B team were at home on the excellent Hackness grass courts to Market Weighton B in Division Three hoping for victory as they continue to look to look for promotion.

In an extremely tight match the home team eventually went down by four rubbers to five.

As the last match was played the score stood at four rubbers each.

Unfortunately the home pair just lost out by 8 games to 6.

Bryan Edwards with Paul Banyard had a fine night taking all their three rubbers.

Jonathan Bramley with David Mitchell had three hard fought battles but could only add the one rubber while Steve Brindle and Simon Rigg had to settle for a nil return.

The Men’s D team were also at home to Sledmere C in Division Six.

They had three new players out this week including another super junior Cameron Smith. He partnered another first-timer Paul Davidson.

Daniel Marr partnered Leo Gruca and Christian Miners played with Nathan Whiting.

With so many new players the result was never in doubt and the home team lost 8-1 although the new players appeared to enjoy the experience.

There were no Mixed matches this week as the A team’s match was postponed due to rain and the B team had a bye.

In the Ladies section the A team also had a bye which left the B team as the main club’s representative.

They travelled to Market Weighton to play their D team in Division Four, where they had another excellent win by seven rubbers to two.

Jen Fell and Jean Blenkiron took all three rubbers as did Anne Schmuck with Hannah Longman.

Jilly Pigg and Holly Sprintall added a fine single and were unlucky to lose a second on a tie-break.

This leaves the team very handily placed for promotion at this late stage of the season.