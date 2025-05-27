Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s B team defeated Pocklington B.

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s B team claimed a hard-fought 5-4 Driffield and District Tennis League win at home to a strong Pocklington B side.

Father and son Martin and Fabian Glassett took two superb rubbers as did Paul Zac with the young but excellent Louis Fell, writes Mark White.

New man Mark Draper made a great debut playing with the experienced Joe Bolland they took an important fifth rubber to seal the victory.

The Men’s A team had the long journey to Division One favourites Pocklington, and playing on the fast artificial grass the visitors suffered a 9-0 defeat.

Tom Hunt played with John Ellison, Liam Mellor partnered Rob Berry and Paul Reddish was with Roger Amstell.

The Men’s C and D teams came up against strong opposition from Market Weighton.

The C team lost 8-1 at Market Weighton B in Division Three.

Only new boy Paul Banyard with partner James Draper managed to trouble the scoresheet with the one rubber.

Steve Brindle with John Reay and Dave Mitchell with Simon Rigg had to settle for a nil return.

The D team lost 7-2 at home to Market Weighton C in Division Six.

The match was closer than the scoreline indicated as the match extended into the evening and the light began to fade.

The good news is that youngsters Leo Gruca and Benja Buric won a rubber for the second week and continue to improve.

Mark White with Dan Marr added the second rubber. Steve Bottomley with another debutant Nathan Whiting made up the team.

Both Hackness and Scarborough Mixed teams were in action.

The Mixed A team travelled to Market Weighton to play their C team in Division Three but in a close contest lost 6-3.

The match rested on the outcome of two tie-breaks fought by Julie and Simon Boddy who unfortunately lost both.

The pair eventually won one rubber with Sue Kendall and partner Steve Jepson taking two. Judy Milburn and Bryan Edwards had to settle for a nil return as Bryan had to retire injured.

The Mixed B team were at their Hackness home in Division Four and they lost 5-4 to a strong Bridlington B.

In another very close match featuring two new ladies Lisa Gillespie playing with Steve Brindle and Maria Jackson with John Reay both pairs taking two rubbers each.

Vicky Calow partnering Christian Miners had to settle for a nil return.

The Ladies teams had much more success.

The A team won 6-3 at home to Pocklington C in Division Three.

All the pairs won two rubbers, Lisa Gillespie played with Hazel Cross, Julie Boddy with Sue Kendall and Judy Milburn with Vicki Calow.

The Ladies B team won 5-4 on the road at Driffield Recreation B in another very close contest.

Hannah Longman partnered Anne Schmuck took two rubbers as did Jen Fell with Jean Blenkiron.

Holly Sprintall and Jilly Pigg added the vital match winning fifth rubber. Another very good result for the team and the club.