Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed teams hit winning form in Driffield & District League
The Mixed A team played their match at the Indoor Tennis Centre at Pindar School where they defeated Kilham 9-0 to put them in a very handy position in Division Two, writes Mark White.
It was a strong team which included Sue Kendall and Rob Berry, wife and husband Julie and Simon Boddy and Sue Crocker with Rob Berry – all couples winning their three matches.
The table-topping Mixed B side returned from a long journey to Pocklington with an 8-1 victory from their Division Four match.
Lisa Gillespie partnered Steve Brindle, Vicki Calow played with Bryan Edwards and Holly Sprintall with Mark Draper.
Both the Ladies A and B teams suffered the frustration of having their matches cancelled due to adverse weather.
The Men’s C team had a bye but the other three Men’s teams all lost incredibly tight matches by four rubbers to five and all lost match winning tie-breaks.
The A team were at home to Brandesburton, one of the top teams challenging for the Division One title.
Liam Mellor with Lleyton Scott won two rubbers as did Tom Hunt and Roger Amstell.
Jim Mellor with John Ellison couldn’t add the final rubber losing a tie-break to the opposition third pair.
The B team travelled to Long Riston to play a team they had beaten earlier in the season at home in Division Three.
Playing on very slow tarmac they lost 5-4 with Bryan Edwards and Paul Banyard taking two rubbers and Paul Zac with Mark Draper and PJ Guthrie and Martin Glassett taking one rubber each.
The D team, who were at Malton in Division Six, were massively unfortunate to have debutant Harry Butterworth injured in the warm-up.
However the other two pairs played on and could easily have won the match.
Mark White with partner Joe Bolland took a fine three rubbers leaving the excellent two young guns, Dan Marr and Benja Buric to see if they could win the tie.
They won a tie break to make the score 4-4 then lost a second tie-break in the deciding game, overall a good result with only two pairs.
