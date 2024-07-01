Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team thrash Bridlington B 9-0

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team won 9-0 against Bridlington B.

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team had an easy 9-0 home win against Bridlington B in Driffield & District Tennis League Division Three.

Sue Kendall partnered Julie Boddy, Michelle Harrison played with Judy Milburn and Hazel Cross was paired with Sue Crocker, writes Mark White.

The Ladies B team weren’t quite so lucky, they lost 7-2 at Market Weighton C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the intense heat on hard courts Hannah Longman with Anne Schmuck played some long games with many deuces before taking two rubbers.

The Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team.

Jen Fell and Gail Kerr and new pair Hara Davies with Jacky Johnstone fought all evening never giving up but to no avail in the end.

The Men’s A team won 5-4 against Bridlington A in Division One at their Hackness home in another close encounter.

The victory was very much down to the partnership of Lleyton Scott and Roger Amstell who took the three rubbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Mellor with Steve Mills and Jonathan Bramley with Paul Zac taking a rubber apiece to secure the much needed points for the home team keeping them in mid-table.

The Men’s B team lost 6-3 at Beeford in Division Two in blustery conditions.

However Martin Glassett and partner P J Guthrie made light work of the opposition as they took all three rubbers quite comfortably.