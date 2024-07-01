Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A team thrash Bridlington B 9-0
Sue Kendall partnered Julie Boddy, Michelle Harrison played with Judy Milburn and Hazel Cross was paired with Sue Crocker, writes Mark White.
The Ladies B team weren’t quite so lucky, they lost 7-2 at Market Weighton C.
Despite the intense heat on hard courts Hannah Longman with Anne Schmuck played some long games with many deuces before taking two rubbers.
Jen Fell and Gail Kerr and new pair Hara Davies with Jacky Johnstone fought all evening never giving up but to no avail in the end.
The Men’s A team won 5-4 against Bridlington A in Division One at their Hackness home in another close encounter.
The victory was very much down to the partnership of Lleyton Scott and Roger Amstell who took the three rubbers.
Jim Mellor with Steve Mills and Jonathan Bramley with Paul Zac taking a rubber apiece to secure the much needed points for the home team keeping them in mid-table.
The Men’s B team lost 6-3 at Beeford in Division Two in blustery conditions.
However Martin Glassett and partner P J Guthrie made light work of the opposition as they took all three rubbers quite comfortably.
Although they lost one rubber on a tie-break Bryan Edwards and Mark White had to settle for a nil return. Also Steve Brindle with Simon Rigg battled hard all the way without a win.