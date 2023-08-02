Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed B aces prove too strong for Driffield

Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies A were edged out 5-4 by Market Weighton.

The Mixed B team were at home on damp grass to Driffield in Division Five, and they had an excellent 5-1 win with the final round of games abandoned due to rain, writes Mark White.

This was another good win for this team, new to the league this season.

Fabian Glassett, one of the club’s best junior prospects and already established in the Men’s B team playing with his mother Theresa won both their rubbers.

Also Andy Hird partnering Judy Milburn did well winning two.

This left another youngster Ryan Speakman partnering Michelle Harrison adding the vital winning rubber.

The Ladies A team were edged out 5-4 in a double-header at home versus Market Weighton B in Division Two, the visitors fielding a strong first pair..

Julie Boddy and partner Michelle Harrison had a very good night taking two rubbers.

Jean Blenkiron with Hester Butterworth and Judy Milburn and Hazel Cross took a rubber each.

The Men’s A team travelled to Pocklington and escaped the weather to play their A team already declared Division One champions.

Although they lost all nine rubbers there were three tie-breaks in the match and some good tennis played by both sides.

Unfortunately the hosts were on top of their game.

Liam Mellor partnered Roger Amstell and just lost two tie breaks, Jim Mellor played with John Ellison also lost a tie-break and Tom Hunt with Marcus Brown had three close sets.