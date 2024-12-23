Hat-trick hero ​Joe Plant stars as leaders Air Benders see off Avengers 5-4 in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Vicky Barton shot a brace for The Avengers in Division Two.

Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders Air Benders overcame Avengers 5-4 thanks to Joe Plant’s hat-trick and a Tom Ryan double.

​Avengers offered stern resistance with a Vicky Barton brace and singles from Tina Crockford and Mike Roebuck, writes Tony Wigley.

The James Gang are in close pursuit after their 5-4 triumph over Quality Service.

Jacob James scored an excellent hat-trick and Leon James a brace, Sandie Edwards replied with a double plus singles from Dave Brown and Kevin Raynor.

Spin Doctors remain third after a 5-4 victory over Mad Batters, Paul Harper and Jon Bell scored twice and Lindsay Harper added a singles.

Robert Deegan claimed a treble and Simon Bekker added a single in reply.

Cobras are 23 points clear in Division One as they prevailed 6-3 over James Builders.

Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas each scored twice, but the imperious Simon James made a welcome return with a superb treble for Builders.

Gavin Smithies claimed a treble for Crazy Gang in Division One.

Crazy Gang remain second as they beat Barracudas 5-4 in a close finish.

Gavin Smithies was unbeaten and singles by Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson sealed victory, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre hit doubles in reply.

Tornadoes beat Vikings 6-3 with a George Fry treble, a Paul Harper brace and an Ian McKenna single, Tom Ryan and Paul Waterson replied for Vikings.

Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament