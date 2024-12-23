Hat-trick hero Joe Plant stars as leaders Air Benders see off Avengers 5-4 in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division
Avengers offered stern resistance with a Vicky Barton brace and singles from Tina Crockford and Mike Roebuck, writes Tony Wigley.
The James Gang are in close pursuit after their 5-4 triumph over Quality Service.
Jacob James scored an excellent hat-trick and Leon James a brace, Sandie Edwards replied with a double plus singles from Dave Brown and Kevin Raynor.
Spin Doctors remain third after a 5-4 victory over Mad Batters, Paul Harper and Jon Bell scored twice and Lindsay Harper added a singles.
Robert Deegan claimed a treble and Simon Bekker added a single in reply.
Cobras are 23 points clear in Division One as they prevailed 6-3 over James Builders.
Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas each scored twice, but the imperious Simon James made a welcome return with a superb treble for Builders.
Crazy Gang remain second as they beat Barracudas 5-4 in a close finish.
Gavin Smithies was unbeaten and singles by Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson sealed victory, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre hit doubles in reply.
Tornadoes beat Vikings 6-3 with a George Fry treble, a Paul Harper brace and an Ian McKenna single, Tom Ryan and Paul Waterson replied for Vikings.
Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament