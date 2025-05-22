Hectic start to the season for Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club teams

Action from Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club.

The new flat green bowls season began in earnest at Bridlington Alexandra Bowls Club with a packed week of fixtures.

In the Midweek League, the newly-formed B team entertained Hornsea B, writes John Mitchell.

Allen/Nicholson/Hutchinson were slow to start and after 7 ends trailed 1-11.

They then mounted a recovery but were still 7-11 down with only 4 ends remaining. End 15 proved to be the turning point with Bridlington gaining 5 shots on the next 2 ends . In an exciting finish, the home side took 6 shots on the last 2 ends to run out 18-14 winners.

On the next rink, Morgan/Booth/ Scruton were 12-4 up after the first 7 ends but the next 2 ends saw them give up 8 shots to level the game.

Undaunted, Bridlington played steady bowls throughout the rest of the game to take the match 21-16.

Thursday evening saw them back in action at Driffield B. Allen/Sullivan/Scruton began steadily and 3 shots on end 10 took them into a 2 point lead.

They could not however maintain this momentum with Driffield scoring on all of the remaining ends to give them a 22-11 win.

On the next rink, Booth/Talbot/Hutchinson were in control for most of the game and a run of 8 shots gave them a comfortable lead of 12 shots with only 3 ends to play, eventually winning 19-11.

The first game for the A team in Division 1 saw Hornsea A as the visitors.

McCall/Hobson/McCall began strongly in their match and led 10-3 after the first seven ends.

However the visitors fought back and levelled the match at 11-11 after 12 ends.

The lead then changed hands over the next four ends with Bridlington ahead 14-13 and only 2 ends left to play.

The home side extended their lead with a 3 on end 17 but Hornsea were not finished and in an exciting final end almost levelled the game but a score of 3 shots left them 1 behind Bridlington.

A similar close match was being played out on the next rink where Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell trailed 0-5 after the first 3 ends but fought back to level the game at 7-7 by end 7.

The lead then swapped hands throughout the next 7 ends and by end 14 Hornsea had established a 5 shot lead.

Bridlington then took 3 shots in the next 2 ends to bring them within 2 shots of their opponents, but the decisive moment came on end 17 when the home side scored 5 to lead 20-17.

The final end was very close but in a tight finish Hornsea only managed to take 2 shots to leave Bridlington 29-19 winners.

The Vets A team were at home to Stuart 1 on Wednesday.

Buckle/Hutchinson/Philpott were behind for the first half of the game but a 4 on end 13 brought them within striking distance and 3 shots on end 16 took them into a 1 shot lead.

Losing 3 shots on the next end, however, proved costly and allowed the visitors to win 17-18.

McCall/Mitchell/McCall were leading 8-1 after the first 5 ends but the Stewart triple staged a recovery and drew level on end 8.

Although the remaining ends were tight Bridlington only trailed 14-16 by end 15.

They could not, however match their opponents over the final ends and lost the game 14-21.

The Friday Independent League squad travelled to Scalby and Newby for their Division 1 game.

Morgan/Jordan/Hutchinson had gone into a 4-shot lead by end 8 but the home side proved far too consistent and ran out 17-12 winners.

Buckle/Mitchell/Mitchell took time to settle down but by end 9 they had levelled the game 9-9.

Their opponents then took the next 3 ends to establish a 5 shot lead, only for Bridlington to fight back and level the game once again on end 16.

The home side them took the last 2 ends to run out 17-14 winners.

On their rink, McCall/Hobson/McCall won all of the first 8 ends to establish a 16-0 lead.

Although the home side tried to rally, they could not match the consistency of Bridlington who eventually won the game 31-5.